Jameela Jamil dresses up as her She-Hulk character Titania for Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show

Jameela Jamil channeled her She-Hulk character on Tuesday, as she attended the debut of Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo collection at New York Fashion Week.

The 36-year-old actress currently plays social media villain influencer Titania on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, choosing to dress as the character for the event.

She wore a lime green off-the-shoulder dress with a voluminous skirt, showing off her tight legs.

She wore a pair of high-heeled leather boots to add both length to her body and a hint of sex appeal.

Jameela put Titania’s fiery auburn wig on her head, hiding her eyes behind diamond-encrusted sunglasses.

She completed her look with heavy black winged eyeliner and a dab of bright pink lipstick.

It comes after Jameela joked that her vagina was the “real She-Hulk” while promoting her role in the latest Disney+ superhero series on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

While talking about her stunt work as Titania, Jameela revealed that she had created a “dispute” between herself and Marvel.

“Why are you messing with Marvel? Don’t want to keep working? They’re not going away. What have you done?’, presenter Nikki Glaser asked.

“I’m annoying everywhere,” Jameela said.

Jameela first showed the stunt Marvel Studios chose to punch She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany, 36, in the stomach of Titania during a courtroom fight.

“I felt, we’ve seen so many men kick in the balls on television for so long. …We’ve never seen a woman in her vagina. And I believe in equality. So that’s why I wanted, I begged for, I can’t believe they’re so cool. They let me give them their opinion of what it would look like if She-Hulk hit me in the p****,” Jameela said.

The London resident then shared the unaired clip of Titania being punched in the crotch.

“I think we can all agree, thank goodness I’m not responsible for editing Marvel. They made the right decision,’ said Jameela.

‘I don’t know, that looked great. I’m just concerned, did your vagina get CTE after that?” Nikki asked.

“No, she’s okay. She’s strong. She’s the real She-Hulk,” Jameela joked, bursting out laughing.

“Don’t make it mad!” Nikki joked.

Jameela previously revealed in the interview that she was hesitant to take on the role, but now considers it her “favorite character ever.”

“I’m so happy, it’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” Jameela said.

The former Freshly Squeezed host also shared a story about her first day on live television after being cast the week before.

‘I was literally discovered in a bar. I haven’t fucked anyone!” said Jameela.

Jameela remembered that the only advice she was given was not to say the F-word when she saw the red light on top of the camera.

‘I had that in mind, that’s fine. We’re going live. I supply my full link to the camera. All the words on the teleprompter come out. I do a good job. I think we’re done, but I don’t know anything about live TV. I don’t know that something called the network should take you. I don’t know what that means,’ said Jameela.

She was told through her earphones that the network hadn’t taken the show yet and then the producers confusingly told her, “Fill, fill, you have to fill, fill, fill. So I’m like, “Oh my god, I think they really need Phil.”

Jameela said she was asking about Phil while the producer kept saying ‘fill! to fill! to fill!’.

“Finally I’m just going, ‘ ‘Who the f*** is Phil?'” Jameela said of her on-air gaffe.

“First time live on TV?” Nikki asked.

‘First time live. Thank God social media didn’t exist,” Jameela said.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law launches Thursday on Disney+ streaming service.