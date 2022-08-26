Jameela Jamil cuts a stylish figure in a vibrant striped trench coat and scarlet heels

<!–

She plays the villainous Titania in Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

And Jameela Jamil looked like she’d stepped straight out of the pages of a comic book when she donned an incredibly vibrant ensemble for her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The English actress, 36, made sure all eyes would be on her as she showed off her stuff in a fiery trench coat and heels.

Jameela Jamil looked like she'd stepped straight out of the pages of a comic book for her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Thursday

The Good Place star radiated glamor in the mac, which combined bold scarlet, orange and yellow stripes, while a pair of scarlet stilettos boosted her frame.

She added to the glamor with a canary handbag and vibrant cat eye sunglasses.

For her TV appearance, Jameela opted for a different color scheme and donned all blue for her chat with guest host Nikki Glaser.

Turning heads: The English actress, 36, made sure all eyes would be on her as she wore her stuff in a fiery trench coat and heels

Bold: The star of Good Place radiated glamor in the mac, who combined bold scarlet, orange and yellow stripes, while a pair of scarlet stilettos boosted her frame

During the interview, Jameela discussed her stunt work as villain Titania on social media in She-Hulk, revealing that she had created a “dispute” between herself and Marvel.

In one scene, She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany, 36, punches Titania in the stomach during a courtroom brawl.

Still, Jameela revealed that she had filed a petition to record a scene where she is being beaten in the genitals.

Blue-tiful: For her TV appearance, Jameela opted for a different color scheme and donned all blue for her chat with guest host Nikki Glaser

Jameela explained: “We’ve seen so many men kick their balls on television for so long…. We’ve never seen a woman get inside her vagina.

And I believe in equality. So that’s why I wanted, I begged for, I can’t believe they’re so cool. I got to show them what it would look like if She-Hulk hit me in the p****.”

The London resident then shared the unaired clip of Titania being punched in the crotch.

“I think we can all agree, thank goodness I’m not responsible for editing Marvel. They made the right decision,’ said Jameela.

As Nikki joked, “Did your vagina get CTE after that?” Jameela replied, “No, she’s fine. She’s strong. She’s the real She-Hulk.”

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law airs Thursday on the Disney+ streaming service.