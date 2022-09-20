Jamal Musiala is forced out of training after being caught by German teammate Thomas Muller’s tackle

Jamal Musiala has been forced to cut short a training session with Germany after his leg was injured by Thomas Muller’s sliding tackle.

It comes as the Bayern Munich prodigy and the rest of the national team prepared for their Nations League clash with Hungary and England.

Muller made the rash tackle on 19-year-old Musiala during the country’s training session on Tuesday, leaving him limping before medical staff arrived to assess the cut on his shin.

Experienced Bayern team-mate Muller quickly apologized and was one of the first to call for help after the accidental collision.

Reports suggest the problem is not serious, despite Musiala appearing to have a long cut visible along his leg.

German sports reporter Kerry Hau tweeted: ‘Musiala has to stop the first training session with the DFB team in Frankfurt after a duel with Bayern colleague Müller.

‘First diagnosis: just a small cut on the shin, nothing muscular.’

Musiala represented England at youth level but eventually chose to play senior football for Germany, the country of his birth and his mother’s homeland.

The two teams meet on Monday following a 1-1 draw between the sides back in June, with the midfielder one of the best players on display.

The teenager has been one of Bayern’s brightest sparks at the start of this Bundesliga season, despite the club drawing three and losing one of their first seven games this term.

Musiala has scored four goals and made one assist across six appearances so far for the German giants.