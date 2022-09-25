Jamal Musiala insists he has no regrets about choosing to play for Germany over England

Jamal Musiala continues to receive messages about his decision to play for Germany instead of England and takes it as a compliment that fans are frustrated that he is not representing their country.

The 19-year-old is considered one of the biggest prospects in world football, having blossomed for European giants Bayern Munich since breaking through in 2020.

Musiala joined the perennial Bundesliga champions from Chelsea the previous year and also spent time in Southampton’s youth set-up after his family moved from Germany to England when he was seven.

Jamal Musiala speaks to the media during a press conference on Sunday afternoon

The midfielder represented the Young Lions predominantly at youth level, going on to play for England Under-21s before confirming last year that he would play for the country of his birth.

It means there will be a sense of what could have been on Monday night when Musiala starts for Germany against Gareth Southgate’s side at a sell-out Wembley in the Nations League.

“From my time with England at youth level, they have fantastic talent and I played with a lot of them too – the U21s, the 19s,” he said.

‘There were a lot of players who can have great careers and I think England’s youth system is very good for that, to build on those talents and make sure they get better.

‘When you said (about) breaking hearts, some of my friends message me here and there when they see me saying I should have played for England and stuff.

‘We joke around but I think they are still happy with my decision.

Musiala insists he has no regrets about choosing to play for Germany over England

“I’m sure some English fans won’t be happy, but I think it means I’m doing well if it upsets some people that I didn’t choose their country.”

Musiala flicked seamlessly between German and English at Sunday’s pre-match press conference in the bowels of Wembley – a stadium he dreamed of playing at as a child.

“It’s a bit crazy to think about things like that,” said Musiala, who came on as a temporary substitute during last year’s Euro 2020 round of 16 loss to England.

‘I think when I was younger it was always my dream to play at Wembley or be part of one of these big games. For me it wasn’t exactly where I was, I just loved playing football.

– It was my dream to be involved in such big matches and to be part of a team where I can contribute a lot. I’m just happy where I am right now.’

Musiala said the choice to represent Germany was not an easy decision, but the right one for someone who clearly has a great love for England.

He still keeps in touch with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Tino Livramento and fondly remembers meeting Southgate as a child.

“It was at my grade school, Corpus Christi,” he said. ‘I saw him there, I had a picture. It’s not on me right now, but we took a picture together. It was great to see him.’

But now it’s about the future and helping Germany recover from their shock loss to Hungary against an England side hoping to snap a five-game winless run before the World Cup.

“England have a lot of quality,” added Musiala. ‘I think we can say it’s a perfect match for both of us because we both need this match to go to the World Cup with confidence.

‘I think England have a great team, great players. Therefore, everyone is a little shocked by their results right now.

‘I feel this game is perfect for both of us. It will be a tough game and I’m sure everyone will be watching to see how it goes.’