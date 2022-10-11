Jamal Edwards – who launched the careers of Ed Sheeran and Stormzy – was PENNILESS when he died

Tragic music mogul Jamal Edwards died penniless according to probation office figures, despite claims he was worth £350 million.

The SBTV founder and music entrepreneur died of a heart attack in February at the age of 31 after using cocaine and drinking alcohol – seven years after receiving an MBE for services to the industry.

Jamal, who helped launch the careers of global superstar Ed Sheeran and grime artist Stormzy, was reportedly worth between £8 and £335 million, but official records show he has a gross estate of £45,502.76. and after paying his debts, his net worth was zero.

Huge loss: Tragic music mogul Jamal Edwards died penniless according to probate figures despite claims he was worth £350m (pictured in February 2019)

The YouTube star recruited leading celebrity lawyers Russells to draft his will and had pledged his estate to his family, which included mother and Loose Women’s panelist Brenda, father Patrick, sister Tanisha, his two aunts and a close friend.

He signed his will on February 20, 2020, two years before he died, and had set up a trust fund to distribute his estate, but now his beneficiaries will receive nothing.

Jamal founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV in 2006 and was credited with helping launch the careers of a range of British music stars, including singer Jessie J.

His channel, which he used to upload content from emerging talent, gained over 1 million subscribers and also featured Emeli Sande and Rita Ora.

He was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity led by King Charles, and was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music.

Tragic: Jamal was reportedly worth between £8 and £335 million, but official documents show he left a gross estate of £45,502.76 and after paying his debts his net worth was zero (pictured in November 2021)

After his untimely death on February 20, 2022, tributes poured in for Jamal, with singer-songwriter Ed showing his extreme sadness towards someone he considered family.

He said, ‘Jamal is my brother. His light shone so brightly. He only used it to enlighten others and never asked for anything in return.

“I wouldn’t be here without him, both professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I am so grateful to have existed in his job.”

Jamal’s mother, singer and TV host Brenda, 53, shared a private letter sent to her by King Charles on Loose Women after the Queen’s death, expressing his sadness and deepest condolences.

‘My Brother’: Jamal founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV in 2006 and was credited with helping launch the careers of a range of British music stars, including Ed Sheeran (pictured)

He wrote: ‘I can only imagine what an immense and painful chasm he will leave in your life and that of your daughter Tanisha, and my heart goes out to both of you, more than I can ever say.

“I will never forget Jamal’s support and dedication over the years in helping my Prince’s Trust.”

In September, Tanisha, sister of Brenda and Jamal, held a star-studded charity evening to raise money for the Jamal Edwards Trust Gala.

Singers Lewis Capaldi, Jessie Ware and Ed all performed at the Gala event, where friends, family and celebrities gathered to remember Jamal and support the charity, which was established in his honor to support the causes he served. cared most.

Brenda, who said continuing to appear on Loose Women has helped her stay strong, wore tailored trainers in tribute to Jamal, which were embellished in the SBTV logo, while Tanisha’s shoes featured a photo of her brother’s smiling face. showed.