Jamaica 2-48 Ireland: Luke Keary produces a masterclass in World Cup rout

Luke Keary proved in a class of his own as Ireland rode to a comfortable 48-2 victory over Rugby League World Cup debutants Jamaica at Headingley.

The Sydney Roosters half-back was integral to an impressive display from his side, who ran in 10 tries with six points left from Joe Keyes’ boot, contributing to an early Ed Chamberlain conversion.

It proved a wake-up call to the World Cup for the Reggae Warriors, who nevertheless received one of the biggest cheers from the 6,000 spectators as Kieran Rush kicked their only points of the match from a penalty after the horns in the first half.

Luke Keary was in inspired form during Jamaica’s Irish Rugby League World Cup defeat

Brendan O’Hagan celebrates scoring one of ten Irish tries in their emphatic victory

The underdogs had confidently started the Group C opener, and center Jacob Ogden was the first to harass the video umpire in the 10th minute after he narrowly failed to make it to the end of a grubber kick.

It would prove to be one of the few threats in Jamaica’s opening period, which was undone by a combination of brute force and the sheer ingenuity of Keary, who shone in his highly anticipated Wolfhounds debut.

Louis Senior opened Ireland’s bill in the 13th minute as he jumped to the corner, and captain George King chose to go it alone for the second from his side three minutes later, setting many alarm bells ringing over the Jamaican rear.

Jamaica played in their first ever World Cup match and were taught by Ireland

A fine interception from Alex Young, brother of new England star Dom, denied Richie Myler a try at home, but it was York half-back Brendan O’Hagan who broke through for Ireland’s third with 20 minutes on the clock .

Keary, who was ruled out of the 2017 competition due to injury, inspired Ireland’s fourth try five minutes before halftime as he broke through the middle and quickly paired up with James Bentley sending winger Chamberlain into the corner to keep his side farther forward to bring.

Jamaica’s first points sparked cheers as Rush, one of three Huddersfield Giants players in the debutants’ line-up, held back his courage to take a penalty after Ireland was penalized for offside.

Jamaica bravely pushed through at the start of the second half, but their threat quickly diminished, and after Keary was denied a deserved try by a timely interception from his counterpart James Woodburn-Hall, Innes Senior crossed over to Ireland’s fifth.

Ireland makes another attempt as Ed Chamberlain escapes from Jamaica to increase the score

Toby King and Louis Senior, on his second, both passed as Jamaican resistance began to weaken, with Keyes’ second conversion extending his side’s advantage to 34-2.

Keary and Myler could even afford a smile after the latter messed up Keary’s clever break on the left flank, which would certainly have added to the underdogs’ pain.

But Jamaica’s defensive shortcomings were brought to light again seven minutes before time when deputy James McDonnell made his way through their backline, dragging two Jamaicans with him as he stretched for Ireland for the eighth time.

Bentley and Frankie Halton came in late to wrap up a very convincing opening win for Ireland, leaving the Jamaicans with plenty to think about for next weekend’s daunting showdown with New Zealand.