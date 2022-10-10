Jalen Suggs likely out at least one month?

Wanich said Suggs will “probably” be sidelined for “somewhere between 4-6 weeks.” “A capsule injury usually heals in about 2-4 weeks,” Wanich added, “but the bone bruise usually lasts a little longer and closer to the six-week timeline, depending on how extensive that bone bruise is.” “The nice thing is that a lot of it will really be caused by his symptoms. With this kind of injury, it’s sore and painful, but once his pain subsides, he can really start training and playing. Structurally, everything is intact. If he was pain-free, he was able to play on it without worrying about damage being done, it’s really just waiting for his symptoms to go away.” -through Orlando Sentinel / October 10, 2022