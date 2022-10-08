WhatsNew2Day
Jalen Suggs injury not serious

Sports
By Merry
Adrian Wojnarowski: Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has suffered a left kneecap sprain and a bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline for a return will depend on the response to treatment, but there is relief that it wasn’t a more serious injury.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

After undergoing an MRI Friday night in Dallas, the results revealed that Jalen Suggs suffered a left knee capsule sprain and a bone bruise. His return to the game will depend on how he responds to treatment.
on.nba.com/3fTqi7C9:02 am

Tim Reynolds @By TimReynolds

Sprained left knee and bone bruise for Jalen Suggs. No timetable for return, Magic says. – 8:50 am

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

An MRI revealed that Jalen Suggs suffered a left knee capsule sprain and a bone bruise, the Magic announced. His return to the game will depend on how he responds to treatment. – 8:44 am

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothing

Re: Jalen Suggs: I talked about haircut sprains before when Giannis Antetokounmpo got the injury in 2020. instreetclothes.com/2020/03/08/und…8:34 am

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has suffered a left kneecap sprain and a bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline for a return will depend on the response to treatment, but there is relief that it wasn’t a more serious injury. – 8:29 am

Kurt Helin @basketball talk

Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with left knee injury, X-rays negative, more info to follow nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/08/mag…08:00

Emiliano Carchia @sportsando

Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with lower leg injury sportando.basketball/en/magics-jale…2:25 am

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

after the game, @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley gave an injury update on Jalen Suggs. pic.twitter.com/pCJ0OKd7uJ11:16 pm

Khobi Prize @khobi_price

Magic’s Jalen Suggs consists game vs. Mavericks with left leg injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…22:03

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Jalen Suggs suffered a left leg injury in the first quarter tonight in Dallas. He will not return and will undergo further testing, the team announced. – 9:57 pm

Khobi Prize @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs sustained a left leg injury and will not return tonight vs. the Mavericks, according to the Magic.
He will undergo further leg examination. – 21:55

Marc J Spears @MarcJ Spears

Magie says Guard Jalen Suggs sustained a left leg injury during the first quarter of tonight’s game in Dallas.
Suggs will not return tonight and will be further tested. – 21:54

Khobi Prize @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs suffers from what appears to be a left knee injury/hyperextension.
Back to the dressing room. – 8:58 PM

Keith Smith @Keith Smith NBA

Jalen Suggs is hurt again and that sucks. It looks like he hurt his knee after being hit by a car. – 8:58 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Jalen Suggs made his way to the locker room after an awkward collision during the @Orlando Magic‘s preseason road game against the @Dallas Mavericks. – 8:57 PM

