Jalen Ramsey says NFL should be focused on player safety instead of uniform violations

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has lashed out at the NFL for the player’s handling of player safety, claiming the league’s focus on uniform rules is diverting attention from a more important issue.

Ramsey said he has been fined every week for a uniform violation this season, including fines for the last two weeks for wearing the wrong socks.

The comments come after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was hospitalized after a brutal blow to the Bengals on Thursday, less than a week after staying in the game to beat the Bills after another head-on collision.

“Player safety should be one of the most important things to talk about,” Ramsey said on Saturday according to ESPN.

“Probably needs to be talked about more. And then — like getting fined for socks… or — like getting fined for tights or BS or something like that. … That shouldn’t be talked about so much.’

‘That’s the stuff they need to emphasize’ [on]. Not crazy, oh his socks are too high or his socks are too low or something like that. That’s so bland. I’ll be so far.’



Tagovailoa was only diagnosed with a back injury after his head hit the turf against the Bills last weekend, although many — including Harvard-trained neuroscientist Chris Nowinski — disagreed with that assessment as he progressed through the game.

On Saturday, it was reported that the unaffiliated neurotrauma counselor involved in cleaning up the quarterback against Buffalo had been fired.

Tagovailoa was released from hospital on Thursday evening and flew home with the team.

He said on Twitter the following day that he was feeling “much better”, although there is no timetable for his return to the field.

As for Ramsey, he gave no indication that he will no longer be on the wrong side of the uniform rules when he and the Rams face the 49ers on Monday night.

“I keep getting fined because I’m going to be swaggy there,” Ramsey said. “I’m going to wear the same thing this week too, so I’m ready for the fine. Come on, right?