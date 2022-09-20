Jake Sullivan says Biden answering a ‘hypothetical question’ on Taiwan invasion

<!–

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden answered a “hypothetical question” when the president told 60 Minutes that he would come to defend Taiwan if China attacked.

“In this interview, he was asked a question, a hypothetical question,” Sullivan said at the White House press conference. “He gave a similar response in Tokyo in May to the 60 Minutes interview,” Sullivan noted.

Sullivan reminded reporters that after Biden was asked about Taiwan in Tokyo, “someone specifically said to him, ‘Did you just announce a major policy change?’ and he said, “No, I haven’t, I answered a hypothetical question. I didn’t announce a policy change.”

“If the President of the United States wants to announce a policy change, he will. He didn’t,” Sullivan said.

During a clip on 60 Minutes that aired Sunday, Biden answered “yes” when asked if “US troops, American men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.”

“Yes, if there really has been an unprecedented attack,” Biden said.

His comments further angered the Chinese, with Beijing saying on Monday that the “US comments” violated the US’s long-standing policy of not supporting Taiwan’s independence.

“China deeply regrets and rejects it and has made solemn complaints to the US,” spokeswoman Mao Ning said, according to The Associated Press.

Sullivan said Tuesday that US support for the so-called One China policy remains steadfast.

Well, as the president said in his interview with 60 Minutes, we continue to stand behind the One China policy, we continue to oppose unilateral changes to the status quo, and we continue to champion peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. ,” said Sullivan.

“The president has reiterated those fundamental commitments on every occasion he spoke about Taiwan, including in this interview,” Sullivan said, pointing to the 60 Minutes sit-down. “Where he has specifically and emphatically and unequivocally reinforced and reiterated the One China policy.”

During the briefing, Sullivan was asked in a follow-up whether Biden’s comments should be considered a strategic deterrent — whether by giving a hypothetical response he was “delivering an explicit message” to Beijing.

“Well, I just want to say that the president is a direct and honest person,” Sullivan replied. He answered a hypothetically. He has answered it in a similar way before. And he has also been clear that he has not changed US policy towards Taiwan.”

“He stands behind the historic US policy toward Taiwan that has existed through the Democratic and Republican governments and has contributed to preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait for decades,” the national security adviser added.

China had already stepped up its military exercises near Taiwan after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island in August.

She was the most senior U.S. official to be visited since House Speaker Newt Gingrich made the trip in 1997.

Since Pelosi’s trip, a number of US lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, have visited Taiwan to show their support.