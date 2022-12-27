Jake Quickenden and his wife Sophie laugh as they reveal what bothers them the most

Jake Quickenden and his new wife Sophie put their new marriage to the test Tuesday when they took part in a fun TikTok challenge.

The couple went through their “gross” and details what annoys them most about their spouse while taking part in the hilarious social media trend.

Former X Factor star Jake, 34, couldn’t stop laughing when he said he hated some of his wife’s eating habits, while she cracked up when he talked about him microwaving ice cream.

'We had to make our stupid claws at each other and I'm dead!' Jake Quickenden and his new wife, Sophie, burst into laughter when they revealed what annoys them most about each other in a hilarious TikTok on Tuesday.

“We had to do our stupid things to each other and I’m dead,” Jake wrote in his Instagram post.

In the clip, he said about Sophie: “You take jam on toast in foil in the car and eat it while driving instead of just having breakfast at home.” I watch you do it and then you wrap it in aluminum foil.

He added: “It just annoys me.”

He added that his wife brushes her teeth “very aggressively” saying “it’s almost like you’re mad at your teeth.”

Sophie said she hates it when Jake “microwaves his ice cream” and “piles all his takeout on his plate at once” as he detailed his annoyances.

Fans loved the hilarious video, with one fan commenting below: “Where are the rest of them?”

Fans loved the hilarious video, with one fan commenting below: “Where are the rest of them?” Ferne McCann added a series of laughing crying emojis

Ferne McCann added a series of crying and laughing emojis.

The couple married in September in Ibiza. She proposed to me in August of last year after three years of dating.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline at the National Television Awards in London in October, The singer admitted that while he’s “worn out” thanks to fatherhood, he wants another child.

Strong: the couple got married in September in Ibiza. She proposed to him in August last year after three years of dating.

Jake is father to Leo, one, with Sophie and stepfather to his eldest son Freddie, from a previous relationship.

I already have two. I have a stepson and I’m already knackered, to be honest. So I do not know. It’s going to be terrible, but I love being a father and a stepfather more than anything I’ve ever done before,” she began.

‘So I think adding one more will be fine. They were excited. We don’t know when. We’re not really like, putting, like, time into it.’

He added that the couple is not ready for another child yet, but plans to add to their brood in the future, saying: “Eventually we will prepare for another.”