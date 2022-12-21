Jake Quickenden admits his grief is ‘raw’ as he speaks of losing his father and brother

Jake Quickenden has admitted that his grief is still “raw” as he discussed losing his father and brother within just a few years of each other.

The former X Factor star, 34, admitted that Christmas is a ‘tough time’ for him and said it seems ‘like yesterday’ that he lost both of his loved ones to non-familial bone cancer.

Jake’s father Paul, who divorced Jake’s mother Lisa before his diagnosis, died of bone cancer 13 years ago.

Loss: Jake Quickenden has admitted his grief is still ‘raw’ as he discussed losing his father and brother within just a few years of each other

Two years later, his youngest brother Oliver injured his knee playing football and tests revealed he had another type of bone cancer, osteosarcoma.

Oliver then sadly passed away when he was just 19 years old, just a few years after the tragic death of his father Paul. Jake also has a brother named Adam.

Talk about the devastating losses GB News on Wednesday, Jake told host Bev Turner that he felt he “failed” to protect his younger brother after his death.

He also admitted that his grief is still very “raw” when he talked about how Christmas is always a very difficult time for his family.

Grief: Jake’s father Paul (right) died of bone cancer 13 years ago, while his younger brother Oliver (left) died aged 19 after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma

He said: ‘I lost my father 13 years ago now. And then ten years ago I lost my little brother. It seems like a long time ago, but after going through that kind of loss and grief, it remains pretty raw.

“Christmas will be raw for anyone who has lost someone. Sometimes I think back and think how has it been 10 years since my little brother hasn’t been with me? It still seems like yesterday, so Christmas is always quite a difficult time.’

Jake heartbreakingly admitted that he felt like he had “failed” as an older brother because he couldn’t protect Oliver after his cancer diagnosis.

He said, “So when Oliver was diagnosed, I felt like I had to protect my younger brother, and then I couldn’t. I couldn’t help him.

Candid: Speaking about the devastating losses on GB News on Wednesday, Jake told host Bev Turner that he felt he had ‘failed’ to protect his younger brother after his death

“And that’s stayed with me for a long time — the fact that I failed as an older brother, even though I know I didn’t, that’s how I feel.”

The TV personality went on to explain that it has taken him a long time to process his grief and the way he is handling his feelings.

“It’s been a really tough journey getting to where I am now and dealing with my grief and how I handle my feelings,” he said.

“I was 20 or 21 when I lost my father, so it was very hard. It was kind of years when I dated and I discovered who I was. So when my father was taken away, I lost a little bit of myself.”

Heartbreaking: The TV personality went on to explain that it has taken him a long time to process his grief and the way he handles his feelings

Jake, who works as a grief ambassador, said he wished he had talked about how he felt sooner and reached out for help.

He continued, “It’s taken me a long time to get over that, which is why I’m now an ambassador for talking about grief and talking about things.”

“I feel like if I had talked about it a little earlier and talked about how I felt earlier, I think I would have come to terms with it more quickly. But I didn’t.

“I didn’t really know there was help. I didn’t know there were charities and that’s why I have this partnership with Co Op FuneralCare because they help people.

“There is help out there and there is free help out there. It’s just about talking and opening up and meeting other people in similar situations. That can help you.’

Awareness: Last month, Jake had his testicles examined live on the chat show to raise awareness for cancer and encourage everyone to ‘check more’

His latest comments come after he opened up about losing his father and brother to cancer last month when he appeared on a special edition of Loose Men.

Jake had his testicles examined live on the chat show to raise and encourage cancer awareness everyone to ‘check more’.

He donned a white robe while chatting with panelists Vernon Kay, Olly Murs, Larry Lamb and Ade Adepitan before being broadcast live by Dr. Amir.

Speaking about losing his loved ones to cancer, Jake said: “I lost my father and brother to cancer, so not checking is a way for me to just keep it in the back of my mind.

“Sometimes I think if I checked and I felt something I’d be so worried, so for me it was out of sight, out of mind.

He added: “But as I’ve gotten older I have kids now, it makes me think it’s a stupid thing to do, we need to talk more, we need to check more.”

“I had my first checkup six months ago, I’m 34, and that was a big step for me to even do, an MRI, everything checked and blood checked, and I was pretty proud,” Jake continued.

“The reason I’m doing this today, even if it helps one person — if this helps someone, that’s all that really matters.”

Courageous: ITV viewers praised Jake on social media for raising awareness and for being ‘brave’ enough to conduct an exam on live TV

ITV viewers praised Jake on social media for raising awareness and for being ‘brave’ enough to conduct an investigation on live TV.

The star previously revealed during an interview on Loose Women in 2016 that the loss of his father and baby brother caused him to go through a period of depression.

“They were just very, very unlucky,” Jake said of his relatives. “I struggled a lot, especially when [Oliver] was my little brother – he was 19 – and because I would have to take care of him.

“I entered a downward spiral. I don’t talk about it because I want pity, but I decided to talk about it to let people know that you can come out and be okay.”

Jake struggled with an unhealthy cycle of nights out, sobering feelings and even more heavy drinking in an effort to “get away and hide” rather than burden people with his grief.

Jake continued, “I didn’t do anything, I was on my mom’s couch, not working or making any money, and I just went out and got so drunk I couldn’t remember the night before.

“I lay in bed all day and was depressed. I didn’t want to be a burden to my mother because she had just lost a son. I couldn’t talk to my friends because everyone loses someone.

He added, “I didn’t want to burden people with it. I didn’t want people to say ‘here he goes again’. I handled it badly, with a lot of drinking, I literally went out most nights and I drank myself stupid.”