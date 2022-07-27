Jake Paul was told NOT to take on fight against Hasim Rahman Jr

Jake Paul was advised by the New York Athletic Commission to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. not to engage.

The YouTuber turned professional boxer will face 13-time professional fighter Rahman Jr on August 6 at Madison Square Garden after his scheduled fight with Tommy Fury collapsed.

Rahman Jr, the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Sr who famously defeated Lennox Lewis, has extensive experience in amateur fights and has had over 100 fights.

The YouTuber turned boxer faces American Hasim Rahman Jr (right) on August 6.

Speak with boxing scenePaul’s coach BJ Flores said, “The New York State Athletic Commission advised against it.

“They said Rahman was experienceable. Rahman has had over 100 amateur fights and has had 13 professional fights, plus he is used to fighting bigger guys.

“He grew up boxing and boxing himself in amateur tournaments.”

Despite Rahman Jr being stopped in his last fight by heavyweight Kenzie Morrison, Flores urged his man to use caution as his opponent possesses the skills to hurt the former YouTube star.

Rahman Jr is the first man Paul has faced with a background in professional boxing

‘Rahman beat a 20-0 undefeated heavyweight in Kenzie Morrison 4 rounds to 0 before the stoppage,’ he said.

It was 40-36 on all three scorecards. This is a dangerous fight.’

Rahman Jr, who has already engaged in a war of words with Paul over a number of issues, including fighters’ pay, has warned that his opponent will be “seriously injured” in the fight.

He will be the first professional boxer to meet Paul in his relatively short stint in the sport.

“He’s going to get seriously hurt, he’s going to be seriously hurt in this fight,” he said. “I’m going to hurt this man and all the things he’s said are just fuel for the fire.

“He chose the wrong person and like I said, I’m going to punish him on August 6,” he added.

Paul claims all the PPV money for the Madison Square Garden fight

“He’s an impostor. He doesn’t even know what he’s talking about (sic), he doesn’t even know what he’s saying (sic). I don’t know if he has people telling him what to say, but he looks stupid.’

Rahman Jr disagrees with Paul over his opponent’s campaign to make UFC fighters pay more, but reportedly not share PPV money with him for their August 6 fight.

“How are you going to say you’re wearing the promotion, but you won’t even give me anything in return? What, should I help you and do skits with you?

‘I do not feel like it. I have nothing to do with that. I’m here to do my job, and my job is to separate him from his consciousness. So it will be on Aug 6.’