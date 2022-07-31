Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr: UK ring walk time, how to watch, live stream, undercard, odds

Jake Paul faces the toughest test yet when he takes on Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden on August 6.

‘The Problem Child’ was initially slated to fight long-time rival Tommy Fury, before the Briton had to pull out of the fight after being denied entry to the United States.

Fury also pulled out of their scheduled fight last year due to injury and illness, with Paul having to find a replacement opponent for the second time after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch to extend his record to 5-0 .

Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, who knocked out Lennox Lewis in 2001 – has taken Fury’s place and will now be Paul’s first legitimate boxer on his resume.

The pair shared a heated sparring session in 2020 and exchanged a barrage of verbal insults en route to the event, which sees Amanda Serrano also getting into action in the co-main event.

Rahman Jr – who will drop from heavyweight to cruiserweight before the bout – had over 100 amateur fights and is on his way to his 14th pro outing. He suffered his first defeat when he was stopped by James Morrison in his most recent fight in April.

As the spectacle draws nearer, Sports post takes you through everything you need to know.

When is Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr?

The clash between Paul and Rahman Jr is scheduled for Saturday, August 6 at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

The pair are expected to walk into the ring around 4am UK time, although that will of course depend on the results beforehand, with a plethora of action also taking place on the undercard.

Also on the card is Amanda Serrano, who will take on Brenda Carabajal in her first appearance since coming up short against Katie Taylor.

How to watch the fight?

The fight, which will be an eight-round match, will be broadcast live on Showtime in the US.

A UK broadcaster has yet to be announced, although Paul’s last two fights have both been on BT Sport.

Sports post will also be reporting live from the fight so you can keep up to date with us.

Paul vs Rahman Jr: Key Stats

Jake Paul Age: 25 Height: 6ft 1in Position: Orthodox Report: 5-0-0 Knockouts: 4 Rounds: 18 Debut: 2020 Hasim Rahman Jr Age: 31 Height: 6ft 3in Standings: Southpaw Record: 12-1-0 Knockouts: 6 Rounds: 41 Debut: 2017

Battle map full

Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr – 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs Brenda Carabajal – for WBC, WBO and IBO female featherweight titles

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriquez – 6 rounds, lightweight

Brandun Lee vs Will Madera – 8 rounds, light welterweight

What was said?

There has been a lot of talk between the two fighters in the lead up to the fight, after Paul had a heated sparring session in 2020 when Paul was just starting his career.

Paul shared footage of the session on his social media platforms, infuriating Rahman Jr, who insisted “The Problem Child” deliberately manipulated the footage.

“Did you turn off the images when you ran away from me in the ring?” Rahman asked during their launch press conference. “You turned around. Why didn’t you bring that out – content creator?

“You haven’t fought boxers and this will be your first loss. I will use both hands. I only used one hand when I thrashed you. He can’t even spar with one hand. He’s not at that level. I promise you he turned his back and ran away from me.

‘When I spare you, it’s always the same – it’s a handicap. I’ve tried to help him, but he’s barking at the wrong tree. I’m going to fuck you.’

Paul, meanwhile, insisted that his impending opponent will be another name on his KO list, believing the fight is bigger than one against Tommy Fury.

“He’s being beaten up by a singer, a shell collector,” he said. “I’m a Disney boy, I’m all these things. You sound stupid. I’ve taken out everyone I’ve fought against. You are another name on the list, a pawn.

“This 100 percent (a bigger fight than Tommy Fury) this is what I do, I take on hard challenges and challenge myself more and more with each fight and give the fans what they want.

“People say you hire a real boxer? There we go, I’ll prove to the kids out there that if you set your mind to something, you’ll win.’