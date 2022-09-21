Jake Paul SLAMS Freddie Roach’s claim that Mike Tyson was unimpressed with his sparring

<!–

Jake Paul says boxing trainer Freddie Roach is a ‘f***ing idiot’ for claiming Mike Tyson was so unimpressed by his sparring session that the legendary heavyweight bailed out after just 30 seconds.

Roach, the owner of Wild Card Boxing, recently told Fight Hype that he hosted Paul for a sparring session at the LA gym where Tyson was present.

“Tyson looked at him and left,” Roach said. ‘He saw 30 seconds of him sparring and left. He said, ‘Freddie, can we go down and look at the pictures?… It’s my gym and he knows that’s where the good pictures are. He wasn’t as interested as I was.’

Roach was also asked to describe the fighting ability of Paul, a YouTuber turned boxing curiosity who is 5-0 against largely inexperienced competitors such as former NBA player Nate Robinson and several former UFC stars. Currently awaiting an October fight with UFC legend Anderson Silva, he has previously discussed fighting Tyson, although Paul recently told DailyMail.com that those talks have stalled for now.

“The kid’s okay, a club fighter,” said Roach, who has trained boxing legends like Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto and James Toney. ‘I don’t know him personally and I never really liked meeting him.

“He was at my gym and they wanted to work and use the ring and I said, ‘Okay, go ahead’.”

But according to Paul, none of this happened.

Speaking to talkSPORT’s Sam Ellard, Paul insisted he has never trained at Roach’s gym, let alone in front of Tyson.

‘First of all I saw these things that Freddie Roach said – that I was like sparring in his gym.

‘First of all I’ve never trained at the Wild Card gym myself, Freddie is an idiot, he’s a hater.

Paul went on to say that Roach is ‘literally worthless’ and ‘off his rocker’.

“He literally trains no good fighters anymore and is a Jake Paul hater,” Paul said.

Paul promoted Tyson’s 2020 showdown against fellow retiree Roy Jones Jr. and also fought Robinson on the undercard, but says Iron Mike has never seen him spar.

“Mike Tyson never saw me spar, Mike Tyson was never in the gym at the same time I spar,” Paul said. ‘I went to Wild Card once to talk to someone for a meeting and for my brother’s press conference there.

“But Mike Tyson was nowhere around, so it’s just Freddie Roach spreading rumours.”

Paul insists he and Tyson are ‘friends’ who have mutual ‘respect’ for each other.

As for actually getting in the ring with Tyson, Paul told DailyMail.com during an exclusive interview that it is not yet in the cards.

“I don’t know if he wants to be active again,” Paul told DailyMail.com. ‘He said maybe later this year but I don’t know where things stand. I would love to do that match. But he also has to be down to train for it.’