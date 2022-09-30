Jake Paul says his fight with Tommy Fury will finally go ahead in February after two cancellations

Jake Paul is set to fight Tommy Fury in February, despite the cancellation of their previous fight bookings.

Their first meeting was postponed last December because Brit Fury suffered a broken rib and a chest infection.

A meeting between the couple in New York in August 2022 was suspended due to travel problems at TNT.

But on his BS with Jake Paul podcast, the 25-year-old social media star told listeners: “I called Tommy Fury. Yes, they say we’re going to fight in February.

“I don’t think he can actually come to the United States. So when I’m fighting him in the UK I think parts of it are shady I don’t think we’re getting the full truth about everything but either way it’s a great match up and I really want to knock him out to beat.’

Both will have to navigate tough opponents before they can compete against each other. Paul will take on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in October, while Fury will face Puerto Rican Paul Bamba in Dubai in November.

Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, is currently 8-0 after beating Daniel Bocianski by points in April.

However, an intended fight with Tyron Woodley fell through. Speaking on Paul’s podcast, Woodley said, ‘What’s the matter with Tommy? This guy doesn’t want to fight anyone! Some people spoke to me about him. I didn’t get anything confirmed but they asked me. Tommy, I don’t know anything about him. I haven’t heard anything yet except that he doesn’t want to fight people.

“I’m old school, so if someone asks us about a fight, it’s like ‘hey, do you want to fight this person’ if you say yes, it’s a contract.” There is no yes but a whole bunch of other things. A lot of this cap, people will say they want to fight certain people because it looks good and gives them credibility, but you really have to get on the record.”

Love Island star Fury and his girlfriend Molly Mae-Hague recently announced they are expecting their first child together – something Paul was quick to mock when the news was revealed, as previously reported by Sportsmail.

Meanwhile, Paul has racked up five wins from five boxing matches, four of which by knockout, taking him into the Glendale fight against Silva.

In Paul’s final fight, he defeated Woodley in Florida in December 2021.