Jake Paul mocks Tommy Fury with brutal tweet after rival confirms he’s expecting his first child

Jake Paul couldn’t help but fool Tommy Fury after his bitter rival confirmed he and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting their first child together.

Boxing star Fury, who has dated Molly-Mae since meeting on Love Island in 2019, announced Sunday that he will become a father for the first time in a joint Instagram post with his partner.

The couple was inundated with congratulations on social media, with a number of other reality stars expressing their delight at the news – but Paul had other ideas.

The boxer-turned YouTuber, who was said to fight Fury twice in the past but who has pulled out both times, responded to the big news from his nemesis with a brutal joke that has gone viral online.

Paul wrote on Twitter: “Shocking. Tommy usually withdraws.’

Fury would first close horns with Paul in December 2021, before pulling out of the grudge match for less than two weeks with a broken rib and a chest infection.

The Gypsy King’s younger brother then rescheduled their match for August this year, but when he was denied entry to the United States in June, it fell through again.

Paul was scheduled to face Fury twice in the past only to withdraw from both matches for the latter

Paul agreed to fight Hasim Rahman Jr instead, a match that also fell through due to an argument over weight.

The American will face UFC legend Anderson Silva next month, but he is still hoping to settle his feud with Fury sometime next year.

During a FaceTime call with Amanda Serrano, the female world featherweight champion he leads, prior to her fight against Sarah Mahfoud in the UK, Paul was surprised when Fury cut him off and said, ‘I expected you to be here’.

The pair exchanged jokes before Paul said, “Tommy, let’s make the fight happen,” and Fury replied, “Goodbye.”