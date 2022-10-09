Jake Paul loves Liverpool, but Arsenal fan KSI reckons he doesn’t care

When Jake Paul entered the boxing world, fans were shocked, but now he seems to be infiltrating “the beautiful game” too.

Paul is a man of many interests, after making a name for himself on social media he took his talents to boxing where he built a professional record of 5-0 (4 KOs) and more recently he has turned his attention to football directed.

Twitter: Jake Paul Paul is a big fan of Liverpool and especially Mo Salah

In April last year, towards the end of last season, when Liverpool faced Manchester City in what was at the time a pivotal game in the title race, which ended 2-2, Paul began tweeting in favor of ‘The Reds ‘.

Since then he has been an extremely active Liverpool fan on Twitter and even predicted Liverpool would win the title this season along with a dig at Arsenal, saying: “Disclaimer: All I know with 100% certainty is that Liverpool will be better is Arsenal.”

However, rival Liverpool fans noticed that since Paul started backing Liverpool they were not in the best shape, leading to speculation that he could be a curse.

They lost in the Champions League final at the end of last season and this year they have had a bad start as they are currently tenth in the table with just two wins in their first seven Premier League games of the season.

‘The Reds’ have also lost two of their first three Champions League games this season, suffering a particularly heavy 4-1 defeat to Napoli on the opening weekend.

Just last weekend, Paul predicted Liverpool would turn around their poor start to the season against Brighton, as he said on Twitter: “Today The Big Red Machine is back on track. Liverpool dominate Brighton. Mark my words.”

Liverpool went on to go on to a 3-3 draw with a Brighton team that had just lost their manager…

Getty Brighton scored two goals early on, before Liverpool came back to make it 3-2, but then the Seagulls equalized late in the game

NEXT ONE? Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora ​​Trilogy Fight ‘Agreed’ With Date And Location Reported

friendly Eubank Jr offers to pay for ‘absolutely distraught’ fan to have Benn tattoo removed

yield Usyk doubts Fury fight as Ukraine considers going back to cruiserweight

TRUE PRO Eubank Jr makes incredible weight for Benn fight despite being called off

UNBENDING Hearn says Eubank Jr vs Benn could be rescheduled, targeting ‘righteous people’

heap Chris Eubank Jr asks Jake Paul to fill in for Conor Benn and reveals drug test







Paul’s longtime social media rival and potential future boxing opponent, KSI, an avid Arsenal fan, believes the American is only showing an interest in football to get under his skin.

“Ah yeah bro, he’s got a renegade,” KSI told talkSPORT. “He’s a ‘Liverpool fan’, yes.

“He’s actually obsessed with me, he’s literally become a Liverpool fan just because I’m an Arsenal fan.

“He’s constantly saying ‘Ah Liverpool is winning’ and stuff like that like he gives like ***.

“He doesn’t care, it’s just trying to get hold of me.

“I know that even after the fight, once I take him out, he won’t care about Liverpool, bro, he’ll just hide in his corner and I’m just going to abuse him for the rest of his life brother.”

Jake Paul has been sharing rivalry on the internet for years and now it’s skipped in football

In keeping with their rivalry ahead of the game between Arsenal and Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, Paul KSI, who co-founded the drinks company PRIME with Logan Paul, has called on their respective teams to bet.

“The world is a better place when Liverpool win and Mo Salah does what Mo Salah has always done. Score,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

“Sunday at Arsenal will be a blast. Maybe Logan and his junior partner in PRIME would like to place a bet.”

At the time of writing, KSI has yet to comment on Paul, but with Arsenal having a derby day win over Tottenham and top of the league, it could be a tough afternoon for Liverpool.

The world is a better place when Liverpool win and Mo Salah does what Mo Salah has always done. To score. Sunday at Arsenal will be a blast. Perhaps Logan and his junior partner in PRIME would like to make a small bet . @betr — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 4, 2022