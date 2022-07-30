Jake Paul is set to be RANKED by the WBC if he beats rival Hasim Rahman Jr

Jake Paul, turned boxer by Youtube, will earn his first WBC world ranking if he defeats Hasim Rahman Jr in their upcoming fight.

The controversial star will fight on Saturday, August 6 at the iconic Madison Square Garden against Rahman Jr – son of the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Sr.

Paul is undefeated in five professional fights, with four wins by knockout and a split decision win over Tyron Woodley.

The upcoming fight marks the first time Paul will enter the ring against someone not making his professional debut after previously fighting a retired basketball player, fellow YouTuber and two former UFC fighters.

WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman revealed in a post on Twitter that Paul will be placed in the organization’s top 40 cruiserweight rankings if he wins his fight against Rahman JR.

Sulaiman wrote: ‘Coming August 6, Jake Paul will take on Hasim Rahman Jr.

“Winning this fight earns him a WBC Boxing ranking.”

This will be Paul’s hardest yet as Sportsmail reveals the Youtuber has been told by the New York Athletic Commission to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. not to engage.

His opponent has over 100 amateur fights and a professional record of 12 wins and one loss, with six of his wins coming by knockout.

He suffered his first loss against undefeated heavyweight Kenzie Morrison in April.

Paul outlined his lofty boxing ambitions in a YouTube video leading up to the fight and talked about his desires to maintain his winning streak and become a world boxing champion.

‘The sky is the limit for me at the moment’

“But I think I’m going to go 10-0 now, be undefeated, fight some big names, make history and maybe take a world championship title from someone to say I did it, and retire at 10-0 .’

Paul has sparked further controversy leading to the fight after it was reported that he is claiming all of the PPV money for the Madison Square Garden fight.

He was originally supposed to meet world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy Fury, in New York, but was forced to switch opponents after Fury revealed he had been denied entry to America.