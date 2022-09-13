Jake Paul calls Dana White a ‘b***h’ as he challenges UFC boss to $5m bet on Anderson Silva fight

<!–

Jake Paul has called Dana White a “b***h” and has challenged the UFC president to bet $5 million on his upcoming fight with MMA legend Anderson Silva.

The YouTuber turned boxer will return to the ring in Arizona on October 29 against Silva – a huge step up in the competition for Paul.

White famously said the fight would never take place because he ridiculed Paul’s fighting prowess — and the 25-year-old American proved he hadn’t forgotten when he hit back at the octagon boss at his Monday night press conference.

Dana White said Paul would never fight Silva and publicly ridiculed his boxing skills

“Nobody thought I was going to take this fight, even Dana White didn’t think I was going to take this fight,” Paul said at a press conference for the upcoming event next month.

“And Dana, I know you’re watching, mate, you still owe me a million bucks since you bet me on Ben Askren.

“I want you to come out of hiding, stop being ab***h and place a bet against me and Anderson, and actually pay this time.

“Because you didn’t think I’d get into this fight. So let’s make a bet, let’s put a mil, two mil, five mil on it.

“But I bet you don’t Dana, because you’re ab***h.”

Jake Paul (left) and Anderson Silva (right) step into the ring and box on October 29. Silva is one of the greatest strikers in MMA history and an accomplished boxer.

White was highly critical of the YouTuber’s boxing career, once saying on Mike Tyson’s podcast that he would bet $1 million he would lose to former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

“Let’s face it, Jake Paul is not a boxer. This man is an af*****g YouTube kid. The boy he’s going to fight is a wrestler, a decorated wrestler. But he really fought real guys,” White said.

“He has been world champion in other organizations in MMA. I bet a million dollars he loses this fucking fight. He’s losing a million dollars in this fight.”

Paul made his professional debut in 2020 and is still unbeaten in the ring

Paul made his professional boxing debut in 2020, beating online rival ‘AnEsonGib’ in one round before knocking out ex-NBA star Nate Robinson.

He then stopped Askren and twice defeated former UFC champion Tyrone Woodley.

Paul easily faces the biggest threat to his record in Silva, who remains extremely dangerous despite being 47 years old.

The Brazilian is one of the greatest strikers in MMA history and an accomplished boxer who took a win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in 2021.

‘This is it. This is a make-or-break moment,’ said Paul.

“I know I have someone in front of me who just beat a former world champion boxer.

‘I don’t take him lightly at all. He’s the GOAT of hitting, he’s the GOAT of MMA.’