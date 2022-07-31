Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr clash at Madison Square Garden is OFF
The showdown of Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr next week has been canceled.
“First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday night.
“These boxers are the hardest people to work with and they constantly lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all the other fighters on the map, our partners, our team and the fans.”
More to follow
Jake Paul (left) and Hasim Rahman Jr (right) compete in Madison Square Garden