WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr clash at Madison Square Garden is OFF

Sports
By Merry

The clash between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden is OUT as YouTuber berates the ‘toughest’ and ‘unprofessional boxers’ while apologizing to fans and other fighters

By Kate Mcgreavy For Dailymail.Com

Published: | Updated:

The showdown of Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr next week has been canceled.

“First Tommy Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled,” he wrote on Twitter Saturday night.

“These boxers are the hardest people to work with and they constantly lack professionalism and confidence to fight me. I apologize to all the other fighters on the map, our partners, our team and the fans.”

More to follow

Jake Paul (left) and Hasim Rahman Jr (right) compete in Madison Square Garden

Jake Paul (left) and Hasim Rahman Jr (right) compete in Madison Square Garden

Related Posts

County cricket was designed for summer…

Merry

Duncan Scott avenges Tokyo agony –…

Merry

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says it…

Merry
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Tottenham 0-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho gets…

Merry

Commonwealth Games: Cody Simpson wins…

Merry

STUART PEARCE: English football has come…

Merry
1 of 3,988

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More