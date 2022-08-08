Jake Paul accepts KSI challenge for Wembley Stadium fight next year – on one condition
Youtuber KSI has taken to Twitter to show off his latest body transformation as he prepares to fight rapper Swarmz.
KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, has not fought since beating fellow social media personality Logan Paul in 2019, and faced Alex Wassabi on August 27 before the latter had to withdraw due to a concussion.
Swarmz will replace Wassabi, but Olatunji has also challenged his old rival Jake Paul to a match at Wembley Stadium next year, with the Briton offering to give up his entire wallet if he loses.
Paul has replied that he will accept the offer if Olatunji admits that the American is currently a better boxer than he is.
KSI shared a body transformation video comparing his figure from the beginning of the year to now
In a video posted on Twitter, Olatunji showed his figure on January 1 compared to August 1.
The transformation is impressive: The 29-year-old appears to be overweight at the start of the year before he can be seen showing off his new ripped figure.
Olatunji then wasted no time and challenged Jake Paul to a fight at Wembley Stadium next year.
Social media star KSI (Olajide Olatunji) has challenged longtime rival Jake Paul to a fight
Jake Paul has been offered a ‘winner takes all’ fight at Wembley Stadium next year
He wrote: ‘I’m going to send you a contract. We’ll fight next year. Wembley Stadium. The winner of the fight takes everything. 100% of the wallet is at stake.
“Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally put an end to it. Do you accept? @jakepaul’.
Paul and Olatunji have been in a war of words since the Briton signed with Paul’s brother Logan in 2018.
Olatunji won the grudge rematch a year later and has had his sights set on Jake ever since.
Paul and Olatunji have been fighting words for years and tensions are rising again
Olatunji defeated Paul’s brother, Logan, via split decision in a rematch in America in 2019
But while Olatunji hasn’t fought since 2019, Jake has continued his career in the sport, beating AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley twice.
He would also have to face Love Island star Tommy Fury before the latter was banned from the US for the fight.
Responding to the challenge this morning, Paul replied, “Good morning dude fighting a rapper wearing a t-shirt. Your hometown and winner takes everything. 1000% I accept but one condition… You have to answer and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing, I am sure.
Olatunji has since replied, “From today on, you’re better at boxing. Let’s do it, bitch.”