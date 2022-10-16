Jake Linardos in court for cashing in Rabbitohs star Beau Champion's betting slip

The man cashed in the $9,787 betting slip he found on the floor of a Sydney pub

A man has been charged for a second time after cashing in nearly $10,000 in winnings he found on the floor of a pub.

Jake Linardos, 25, from Sydney’s south-east, was charged with obtaining a financial advantage by deception after cashing a ticket he found at the Doncaster Hotel in Kensington in August 2020.

Sir. Linardos found the betting slip, which contained a winner of $9,787, and held onto it for a few days before cashing it at another pub.

In a bizarre twist, the ticket belonged to former South Sydney Rabbitohs star Beau Champion.

Sir. Champion soon realized he had lost the ticket and asked staff to help him find it, and the hearing police managed to track down Mr Linardos through the pub’s CCTV.

Linardos was charged shortly after, but at his recent jury trial at the Sydney District Court, he was found not guilty within hours – meaning he has no legal obligation to repay the money.

However, police are continuing to pursue the case – charging him with theft after he was found not guilty of obtaining a financial advantage by fraud on September 30, according to police. Daily Telegraph.

The court heard that Linardos was walking through the TAB section of Doncaster when he saw the betting slip sitting on the ground.

He looked at the ticket and found it had a winner of $9,787.

Police used CCTV footage and Linardos’ Covid check-in to find him.

“About two weeks later, the police called me and I told them exactly what happened,” Linardos said.

‘I gamble a bit and I didn’t want to lose that much money so I wanted to give it back.

‘I wanted to give it to the police but they said it was a private matter and I should meet the owner in the street.

‘I didn’t even know who the owner was and it could have been dangerous so I said no. So after that they targeted me.’

The 25-year-old said he did not know the tie belonged to Mr Champion until he saw the former football star in court.

His lawyers said there was no deception as to the ownership of the bet because it had no identification on it.

“A 12-person jury considered the facts of the case and found Mr. Linardos not guilty,” attorney Jeannette Fahd said.

‘He now wants to get on with his life.’

He will now stand trial in February on the robbery charge – with Mr Linardos saying he is in no financial position to repay the money.

“The money is all gone now because I had to pay my lawyers,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

‘I tried to do the right thing. I didn’t rob him or anything. I just found a ticket and tried to do the right thing but was charged instead.’

Mr Champion has still not received the money.