Jake Humphrey axed as host of BT Sport’s Premier League coverage and replaced by Lynsey Hipgrave

Jake Humphrey has been sacked as presenter of BT Sport’s Premier League coverage.

The 43-year-old presenter has recently played Saturday afternoon matches with the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Joe Cole.

However, he has been replaced by Lynsey Hipgrave in a major uproar by the broadcaster ahead of the new season.

Jake Humphrey (above) recently fronted BT Sport’s Premier League coverage

She wrote on Twitter: “After a weekend of dreams come true for women in football, the dreams of a football mad Geordie girl have also come true…

“I couldn’t be prouder to lead @btsport’s Premier League coverage this season.

‘We KO Fulham v Liverpool on Saturday at 11.30am BT Sport 1’

Humphrey replied, ‘You’re going to be a great Lynsey. So happy for you. Please leave me back for the strange game.’

Hipgrave’s first game is Saturday’s game at Craven Cottage, when Fulham host Liverpool.

The Newcastle fan has been involved in the broadcast of the Europa League on the channel.

Hipgrave, 42, previously worked with BBC Radio 5 Live and got her sports TV break at Al Jazeera.

She started presenting on BT Sport in 2013 and also does shows for Eurosport, Discovery+, Mola Sport and talkSPORT.

Humphrey will continue to host BT Sport’s Champions League coverage.