Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was “torture”

Jake Gyllenhaal said filming intimate love scenes with Jennifer Aniston wasn’t easy due to his real-life crush on the 53-year-old Friends star.

The 42-year-old actor opened up about filming the sex scenes while starring opposite each other as lovers in the 2002 film The Good Girl. The plot follows two lovers who embark on an affair after they each become bored with their dead-end jobs and work environment.

Speaking in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, the host asked Gyllenhaal if it was “torture” to film love scenes with someone you liked in real life.

He jokingly responded to Howard’s question by saying, “It was torture, yes it was, but it wasn’t torture either.” Well then. It was like a mix of both.

But he said such is the ‘mechanical nature’ of the love scenes that he fortunately managed to keep his true feelings for Jennifer well hidden.

“Weirdly, the love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30 or 50 people watching,” he said.

He explained that filming intimate scenes is “a dance, like choreography for a camera.”

Comedy drama: Jennifer Aniston and Jake are shown in a still from the 2002 film The Good Girl

Jake said that Jennifer suggested that they use a pillow well placed between them to help them feel more comfortable while shooting horizontally.

He recalled that ‘it was actually a suggestion from Jennifer; she was very kind to suggest it before we started. Jake said that Jennifer was like, ‘I’m going to put a pillow here.’

Jake also talked about the possibility of becoming a father if there was a possibility of a future wedding between him and his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu.

Jake has been in a long-term romance with the 26-year-old model who originally hails from Paris.

Despite their usual low profile, the couple have attended a handful of high-profile public events together this year, including Vanity Fair’s Oscar party.

Stern predicted that Gyllenhaal and French beauty Jeanne Cadieu would get married

Gyllenhaal explained the family dynamics at play when Cadieu joined him and his sister at the 2021 New York Film Festival for the premiere of Maggie’s film The Lost Daughter. “My sister grabbed her, dragged her out on the red carpet, which I think neither of us are really inclined to, you know, go on, even me,” suggesting the two hit it off.

They were also together this May at the Cannes Film Festival for the red carpet premiere of French filmmaker Louis Garrel’s new film, The Innocent.

Jake and Jeanne were first linked during the summer of 2018, when they were spotted spending time together in Europe.

A few months later, a source assured us weekly that Jeanne was “very mature for her age,” being only 22 at the time.

He is peculiar, intelligent and loves history, reading; she is a really great and complete person. She and Jake really took it easy, but now they’re pretty serious.

Jake is typically tight-lipped about his love life, which included a two-month romance with Taylor Swift in late 2010.

When she released her album Red in 2012, several songs were rumored to be about her breakup with Jake, though she refused to mention him by name.

In particular, the two hugely successful singles We Are Never Getting Back Together and I Knew You Were Trouble were widely considered to be directed at Jake.

His dating history also includes Kirsten Dunst, who was introduced to him by his actress sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.