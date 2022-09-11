Jake Gyllenhaal, 41, celebrates being in his first animated Disney movie Strange World at D23 Expo

<!–

Jake Gyllenhaal looked at ease as he took the stage at the D23 expo Friday in Anaheim, California.

The 41-year-old wore a plum short-sleeved shirt, dark pants and white sneakers when he appeared alongside his Strange World voice co-stars Lucy Liu, Jaboukie Young-White and Dennis Quaid. The upcoming release will be Jake’s first foray into animation.

Dennis, 68, plays the family patriarch. He was stylishly dressed in a black jacket, a white button-down and black jeans. He added a pop of color with argyle socks.

Lucy, 53, battled the California heat wave as a pink and white sleeveless dress. Her dark hair was styled in natural-looking waves and she wore gold earrings and bracelets as an accessory to her timeless ensemble.

Jaboukie, 28, looked hip in a plum pink, pink and yellow v-neck sweater, a brown T-shirt and brown pants.

They all play members of the Clade family, legendary explorers. However, their disagreements threaten to topple their final and most crucial mission.

The Oscar nominee posted several photos of the event billed as the ultimate Disney fan event on social media on Saturday, writing: “So great to be at D23 yesterday to celebrate 100 years of Disney and let you sneak a peek at Strange World.” to see! ‘

“Thank you to all the people at Disney animation, but especially to Don Hall, Qui Nguyen and Roy Conli who made a spectacular film.”

He also thanked his fellow cast members in the heartfelt message.

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, the versatile star said he was “really moved by the story. When they threw it at me for the first time, I thought, “This is exactly the kind of movie that I love and love to watch and would love to be in.” It was that easy.

“I think the issues it deals with in the microcosm of a family, namely the way you heal the macro of the world, is a wonderful new idea.”

The multi-talented star was also impressed with the latest technology, explaining, “I think they’re updating the animation now… what they’re doing in this movie is just extraordinary.”