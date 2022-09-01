Jake and Holly are eliminated from The Amazing Race despite arriving first to the destination

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Amazing Race contestants Jake O’Brien and Holly McAlpine’s hopes of winning the $250,000 top prize are over after they were eliminated from the show on Wednesday.

The New South Wales couple went the extra mile on their way to Chefchaouen, Morocco, and they even took first in a challenge that involved matching doors to photos.

But they eventually got the boot because they had previously been given a half-hour penalty for stopping a brush-spinning contest.

Jake O’Brien and Holly McAlpine (pictured) from The Amazing Race of winning the $250,000 top prize are over after being eliminated from the show on Wednesday

Their elimination leaves 17 teams of two to compete for the top prize in the heart-pounding reality series.

The dragon boat moms Jodie and Claire scored the win and are one step closer to victory.

Fitness influencer Jake O’Brien, 30, had previously posted on Instagram how excited he was to appear on the action-packed show.

The pair were eliminated as they were given a half-hour penalty for stopping a tassel spinning challenge

Alongside an Amazing Race cast photo of him and Holly, he wrote, “for someone who has never gone beyond Bali, this is going to be a great adventure.”

Jake made headlines last month after he apologized for attending an anti-lockdown rally last year.

He told The Daily Telegraph he was ‘not in a good space’ when he took part in the demonstration against Covid restrictions.

Jake made headlines last month after he apologized for attending an anti-lockdown rally last year

The buff model faced a series of setbacks during the pandemic, including his recovery from a motorcycle accident in 2019, followed by a battle with throat cancer in 2020.

O’Brien, who has been vaccinated against Covid three times, admitted: “In hindsight it was a big mistake and I regret the decision to go.”

The Amazing Race: Around the World resumes on Channel 10 on Sunday and the remaining teams head to Athens, Greece to compete for even more exciting challenges.