Jaiswal, Sarfaraz, Unadkat fire West Zone to Duleep Trophy title
West zone 270 (Patel 98, Sai Kishore 5-86) and 585 for 4 Dec (Jaiswal 265, Sarfaraz 127*, Iyer 71, Sai Kishore 2-157) batted South zone 234 (Kunnummal 93, Mulani 4-51) and 327 (Indrajith 118, Unadkat 4-52) by 294 runs
West Zone won the 2022 Duleep Trophy title after crushing South Zone by a massive margin of 294 runs on the fifth day in Coimbatore on Sunday.
Setting a mammoth target of 529, South Zone were all out for 234 in the first session on the fifth day, after resuming the day at a shaky 154 for six.
West Zone posted a whopping 585 for 4 in their second innings after surrendering a 57-run first-innings lead to their opponents. Sarfaraz scored a fine unbeaten century to continue West’s charge after double centurion Jaiswal was dismissed overnight for 265.