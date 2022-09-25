Jaiswal, Sarfaraz, Unadkat fire West Zone to Duleep Trophy title

West zone 270 (Patel 98, Sai Kishore 5-86) and 585 for 4 Dec (Jaiswal 265, Sarfaraz 127*, Iyer 71, Sai Kishore 2-157) batted South zone 234 (Kunnummal 93, Mulani 4-51) and 327 (Indrajith 118, Unadkat 4-52) by 294 runs

West Zone won the 2022 Duleep Trophy title after crushing South Zone by a massive margin of 294 runs on the fifth day in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Setting a mammoth target of 529, South Zone were all out for 234 in the first session on the fifth day, after resuming the day at a shaky 154 for six.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (265) and Sarfaraz Khan (127) played prominent roles in firing West Zone to the big win in the batting department in the second innings. The bowlers were led by experienced left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who finished with a haul of 6 for 80.

West Zone posted a whopping 585 for 4 in their second innings after surrendering a 57-run first-innings lead to their opponents. Sarfaraz scored a fine unbeaten century to continue West’s charge after double centurion Jaiswal was dismissed overnight for 265.

West Zone bowlers did the job in the fourth innings with last Ranji Trophy’s highest wicket taker Shams Mulani picking up four wickets.