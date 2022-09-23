Jaiswal hits double-century, West Zone’s lead grows

West zone 270 (Patel 98, Sai Kishore 5-86) and 376 for 3 (Jaiswal 209*, Iyer 71, Sai Kishore 2-100) lead South zone 327 (Indrajith 118, Unadkat 4-52) by 319 runs

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a double hundred in just about two-and-a-half sessions as West Zone took control despite South’s 57-run first-innings lead on the third day of the Duleep Trophy final in Coimbatore.

At the end of the third day’s play, West Zone were 376 for 3, thanks to Jaiswal’s unbeaten 209 off 244 balls that included 23 fours and three sixes.

West now have a lead of 319 and even if they declare at lunch on day four, they will have five sessions to force an outright win, even if the pitch becomes easier for batting without significant wear.

For Syd, it will be about hitting the fourth innings and winning the trophy by virtue of a first-innings lead.

Jaiswal shared a 169-run third wicket stand with Shreyas Iyer (71) and then put on an unbroken 58-run fourth wicket stand with Sarfaraz Khan (30*).

It was a day that will be best remembered for the duel between two powerhouse performers in this year’s domestic cricket – left-arm opener Jaiswal and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.

After failing in the first innings, Jaiswal showed more positive intent in the second as South were dismissed for 327, adding just nine runs to their overnight score of 318 for 7.

When West got out, Jaiswal was tough on southpapers Basil Thampi (0 for 67 in 9 overs) and CV Stephen (0 for 27 in 6 overs) as he and Priyank Panchal (40) added 110 runs at just under five per over. opposite the opening rack.

South captain Hanuma Vihari missed the trick when he introduced Sai Kishore (27-5-100-2) only as the second change. Panchal was caught by Sai Kishore’s bowling and Ajinkya Rahane was then caught legs before by offspinner K Gowtham (33-1-139-1).

But South’s joy was short-lived as Jaiswal began to use his feet to good effect. The two spinners combined for 239 runs in 60 overs.

Jaiswal was well supported by Iyer, who hit four fours and two sixes before being dismissed while going for a shot of glory off Sai Kishore’s bowling. After missing out on a half-century in the first innings, Iyer did not show enough patience in the second to score a hundred

Jaiswal hit Gowtham with turn for a six and didn’t let Sai Kishore settle on one line as he repeatedly came down the track to disrupt his rhythm. He also had a six off-seamer Stephen’s bowling.