Jaiswal becomes joint-fastest Indian to 1000 first-class runs as West Zone eye Duleep Trophy title

South zone 327 (Indrajith 118, Unadkat 4-52) and 154 for 6 (Kunnummal 93, Mulani 2-24, Unadkat 2-26, Sheth 2-29) track West zone 270 (Patel 98, Sai Kishore 5-86) and 585 for 4 dec (Jaiswal 265, Sarfaraz 127*, Iyer 71, Sai Kishore 2-157) by 375 runs

West Zone closed in on a memorable come-from-behind win as they took out the South Zone top and middle order after setting them an improbable victory target of 529 in the Duleep Trophy final in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Staring at 154 for 6 at stumps on the fourth and penultimate day, South Zone were staring at a heavy defeat as they trailed by 375 runs.

West Zone posted a whopping 585 for 4 in their second innings after surrendering a 57-run first-innings lead to their opponents.

Prolific run-scorer Sarfaraz Khan notched a fine unbeaten century (127 off 178 balls) to continue West’s onslaught after double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed overnight for 265 at the SNR College Cricket Ground. He became the joint-fastest Indian to 1000 first-class runs, reaching the mark in just his 13th innings, along with Amol Muzumdar and Rusi Modi.

At the end of the third day’s play, West Zone were 376 for 3, Jaiswal batting on 209 off 244 balls. Jaiswal began the day from where he had left last night, adding seven more boundaries to the 23 he had already hit.

Jaiswal eventually fell to offspinner K Gowtham, having faced 330 deliveries during his monumental knock, adding 164 runs with Sarfaraz for the fourth wicket.

However, there was no respite for the southern bowlers as Sarfaraz went about his task with consummate ease to add to his team’s overall lead and put them in a commanding position.

In all, Sarfaraz found the fence 11 times and cleared it twice, while also stitching an unbroken partnership of 103 runs with Het Patel (51 not out) to compound South Zone’s misery.

The statement from West captain Ajinkya Rahane came after Sarfaraz completed his century on Duleep Trophy debut. Patel, coming off a superb 98 in the first innings, scored his runs quickly, off just 61 balls while hitting seven fours and a six.

Batting for five sessions, West left their opponents flat and the South Zone team did not quite recover from it. This was evident from their second innings as, with the exception of Rohan Kunnummal (93 off 100 balls), all other batsmen struggled to pose a threat.

Kunnummal led a solitary fight but he too fell at the end of the day, bowled by left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, who ended the day with figures of 2 for 24 from seven overs.