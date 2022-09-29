Jaimes Sutton: Former sex worker Amanda Goff aka Samantha X weighs in on crim with beast tattoo

She assured Daily Mail Australia she was joking and says the man is not her type

A former high-profile sex worker has cheekily weighed in on the police hunt for an accused criminal whose ‘wanted’ photo featuring his signature forehead tattoo has gone viral.

The desperate hunt continues for Jaimes Sutton, who is wanted by NSW Police on an outstanding warrant after being released on bail on charges of domestic violence and property damage.

Sporting a distinctive ‘Beast’ tattoo inked across his forehead, Sutton’s unique facial features instantly went viral as he became the subject of shock and laughter online on Wednesday.

The police appeal also caught the attention of journalist and author Amanda Goff, a former escort formerly known as Samantha X.

‘Is he single?’ she tweeted with a smiley emoji.

A police complaint that went viral caught the attention of former sex worker Amanda Goff (pictured)

The former escort, formerly known as Samantha X, cheekily commented on the police appeal for information about Jaimes Sutton

When one person asked if he was her type, Goff joked: ‘We all like a bad boy…’

Others joked that Goff should join the queue of potential suitors as the hunt for Sutton continued Thursday. He is known to visit the Deniliquin area near the NSW-Victoria border.

Goff has assured Daily Mail Australia that she was joking.

“He’s definitely not my type, I go for blondes,” she laughed.

‘When I was single I thought I’d put it there as a joke. I’m surprised the tweet got so many comments.’

Goff recently returned to her original identity after nearly a decade under the alias Samantha X.

“My life has been an exciting ride of creative highs, but also filled with crushing lows,” the mother of two announced in July.

‘I will always be a big advocate for the adult industry, my clients and the amazing sex workers. Samantha I thank you. But from now on my real name is Amanda Goff.’

The police hunt continues for Jaimes Sutton (pictured), who has a distinctive tattoo

Amanda Goff has since confirmed she was joking and says the wanted man is not her type

The Sydney-based influencer made headlines in 2014 with her surprise career change and was once described as Australia’s highest paid sex worker.

Earlier this week, Goff announced that she had teamed up with screenwriters to create an eight-part television series about her life.

‘I’m honored my life is interesting enough for a TV series!’ she said.

‘The director of Mondo Studio Films Ruth Borgobello, together with screenwriter and writer Lisa Portolan, is part of the talented female team that wants to explore the adult industry through the lens of ‘female desire and identity’.

‘This eight-part series will be largely fictionalised, based on my life, in all its gritty authenticity: bipolar, addiction and of course the colorful industry.

‘I will return to my journalistic roots (no pun intended) as one of the co-creators… Stay tuned!’