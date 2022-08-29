Jaime Winstone heard the late Barbara Windsor’s voice after putting on wig for EastEnders flashback

Jaime Winstone has revealed that she heard the voice of the late Barbara Windsor after donning the famous Peggy Mitchell wig to film an EastEnders flashback episode.

The soap star, 37, also admitted she struggled to shake off the ‘wiggle and giggle’ of Dame Barbara’s Carry On persona when she played her a second time, the first being the 2017 BBC biopic Babs.

She said the mirror: ‘It’s bloody nerve wracking. You simply play the most iconic character in British TV history! I tried to turn the nerves into excitement. As soon as I put the wig on, I heard her say, “You’ve got this.”‘

‘Those words, ‘Get out of my pub!’ buzzed in my head. I’ve played so many roles in Barbara’s life, but not Peggy Mitchell and it had nibbled at me.

“I had to take away all the Carry On stuff – like the wobbling, the giggles – and implement all the things that Peggy grew out of. It took a long time. Peggy is different, she’s tough, she’s vulnerable, but no one has seen her at this point in her life.”

The actress also claimed that it was the excellent script that persuaded her to play Barbara in the upcoming episode.

It comes after Jaime revealed she had been given “signs” by the late Barbara to take on her role of Peggy in the EastEnders special flashback episode.

She admitted she was “scared” of taking on the star’s iconic role in the one-off episode, and had to “think it over” when she was offered the part.

Speaking on Thursday’s This Morning, Jaime added that she “found the chance” to play one of Barbara’s iconic characters in an “epic” flashback episode, which focuses on the Mitchell family as they are thrown into turmoil.

Jaime told hosts Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark that she had the chance to meet Barbara when she previously played her in a 2017 biopic.

She said, ‘I didn’t come to Peggy’ [when she portrayed Barbara Windsor previously in her biopic] so this is a real bookend of my trip [playing Peggy] and I had to shake that Carry On-esque back and forth and it took a long time to shake that wiggle and that giggle.

“But I have to do all things personally with Barbara…I got to see her at home and sit around the piano and sing with her.”

“She was so beautiful and so generous with her time and had so much love and energy.”

Barbara died in December 2020 at the age of 83, two years after her husband Scott Mitchell publicly shared that she had Alzheimer’s disease.

Jaime plays Mitchelle’s matriarch Peggy in a special flashback episode of EastEnders that airs Monday, September 5.

She explained: “It’s really about the family before the Mitchells became the Mitchells… and also see why Phil is who he is. It takes place in 1979, the background is London, grim, very skin, there is trash in the street…

“It’s a turbulent episode – there’s a lot to take in. It goes fast… you will see a more vulnerable side of her. It’s the genesis of how Peggy Mitchell became Peggy Mitchell.”

Jaime shared her reaction when she got the call to play a young Peggy, adding, “It was scary.

“I had to think about it, I’ve had an in-depth conversation with my agents about it, but if it’s an opportunity like this – Peggy Mitchell – the landlady of our country – it’s an honor for me.

“She’s such a tough mom and she really believed in her boys and that deep protection. And you know I got a lot of it from Barbara myself, I put a lot of it in, and once I got that wig on… that was it.’

Jaime then revealed: ‘I kind of talked to her and said, ‘Is this the right thing for me? Can I do it?” And I had a few signs.’

When asked if viewers could see more of her on The Square, she added: “Watch this space! I really like the idea of ​​doing a working class drama from the working class period – going back and doing something in the 70s was just epic.”

On Wednesday, EastEnders shared a first look at the young Mitchell family who will appear in the flashback episode next month.

A recently released dramatic family portrait, taken in a conventional 1970s dining room, featured Jaime Winstone in the center as the family matriarch Peggy Mitchell.

Peggy is flanked by her sons, the infamous Mitchell brothers Phil and Grant, played by Daniel Delaney and Teddy Jay respectively, while a young Billy Mitchell, who will be played by George Greenland, lurks in the background.

The image also gives fans of the BBC One soap a taste of characters from EastEnders history never before seen on screen.

At the dinner table is Peggy’s husband Eric, played by George Russo, and Charlie Mitchell, Billy’s older brother played by Charlie Heptinstall, sits next to his brother in the corner of the room.

During the episode, Peggy will have her hands full keeping the household in line as cracks begin to form in her marriage to Eric, while Phil and Eric are busy competing for the title of man of the house, leading to rising tensions.

Billy and Charlie’s father Stephen, played by Dean Roberts, will also appear in the flashback episode, along with Henry Garrett as Archie and Rose Reynolds as Glenda.

Elsewhere in the special, Archie does his usual tricks while his wife Glenda watches over their daughters Ronnie and Roxy and tries to keep the girls out of trouble.

As Phil struggles with the mounting pressure from DCI Keeble, the audience is taken on a journey back to his childhood, where clues to his present are revealed.

Past revelations can also give viewers an insight into the truth behind DCI Keeble’s vendetta against the Mitchell family.

Peggy Mitchell was originally played by Dame Barbara Windsor, who joined the long-running soap in 1994 before becoming its biggest star.

Dame Barbara died in December 2020 at the age of 83 after contracting Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

Dame Barbara’s sons Grant and Phil, played by Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden, have been central to some of the BBC One soap’s most explosive storylines over the years, as has Peggy’s daughter Sam, originally played by Danniella Westbrook. . with Kim Medcalf taking over the role in the early 2000s.

The EastEnders Mitchell family flashback special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.30pm on 5 September.