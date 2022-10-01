Jaime Winstone cuts a glamorous figure in a red satin dress at the Tosca press night performance

Jaime Winstone dressed to impress on Friday night when she donned a glamorous gown during the press night performance of Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca at the London Coliseum.

The actress, 37, impressed in a red satin dress as she posed for photos at the event that kicked off the ENO (English National Opera) 2022/23 season.

Jamie was in good company when she joined singer Nicole Appleton, who looked chic as she posed next to her husband Stephen Haines.

Jaime completed her striking look with tan boots, a gold beaded necklace and gold cross earrings.

She swept her brunette locks into an elegant up ‘do, while finishing with a dramatic palette of makeup.

Meanwhile, All Saints star Nicole, 47, wore an all-black ensemble for the evening while hanging out with Stephen, whom she married last October.

Other stars who attended the opera included Helen George of Call The Midwife, who looked stunning in a green dress worn under a chic green-and-blue tartan coat.

While the likes of Imelda May, Tracey Ullman and Mary Nightingale all looked smart, in dark, muted outfits for the evening.

Elsewhere, Camilla Kerslake echoed Jaime as she turned heads in a ravishing scarlet dress with a daring thigh split.

The singer certainly turned heads as she flashed her toned legs as she pulled off some sultry poses for the camera.

She posed next to opera conductor Sonia Ben-Santamaria, who opted for a neat black trouser suit in the evening.

Other big names who enjoyed an evening of opera were Helen Lederer, Jeremy Vine and Gizzi Erskine.

Jaime’s appearance comes after she credited her boyfriend Cara Delevingne for helping her “get back in the saddle” after giving birth to her son Raymond in 2016.

The actress admitted she was “still attached and not great physically” after giving birth, but the model insisted they travel to Mexico for her birthday party.

It comes amid claims that Cara’s family is planning an intervention for her, with sources claiming they have become “concerned” about her after a series of erratic public appearances in recent weeks.

Speak with The Sunday TimesJaime admitted that Cara was the source of some of her favorite celebrity parties, including a wild trip to Mexico to celebrate her birthday.

She explained that she was still recovering from the birth of her son when Cara persuaded her to travel abroad for the wild party.

“I remember when I first had Raymond I wasn’t aware. You’re a little taller than you usually are, a little afraid of going back to the party scene with the monsters of London,” she said.

“She arranged a birthday party, all her besties, near and dear, in Mexico. I was like, “I’m still a little attached, still not physically great, not at my best.” But she dragged me away and got me back in the saddle on her own. Which was very generous and important to do.

“And she had us jump out of planes and drive into the jungle in SUVs. Getting tattooed when you’re about to get off the plane.’

Jaime reflected on some of her favorite parties while promoting her Greatest Night Ever podcast, which reflects on such occasions with celebrity guests including Rita Ora, Asim Chaudhry and Danny Dyer.

