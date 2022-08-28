Jaime Winstone, 37, wows in a see through crochet pink crop top as she performs in London

<!–

Jaime Winstone cut a summery figure as she took to the decks in London on Sunday at Neverland Fulham’s Ibiza White Party.

The actress, 37, wowed in a sheer crochet pink crop top with a halter neckline and a rainbow band around her waist.

She paired the eye-catching number her possession barely contained with crisp white pants and matching trainers.

She seemed cheerful as she formed her dark locks into two sleek braids from a center part that cascaded down to her shoulders.

Jamie added a pop of color to the song with a bright red manicure and hid behind a pair of blue-toned yellow-framed glasses.

The star opted for a bold blue mascara with a swipe of pink lipstick as she whipped up a storm for snaps.

Jamie shared the photo gallery on Instagram, writing: ‘THAT WAS FUN! Thanks for letting me play some tunes. I like ice cream and I like music!’

Jamie took to the roof of the Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Van to play the country’s favorite dance numbers as the guests partied under the super-sized glitter ice disco ball.

Earlier this year, Jamie announced that she got engaged to boyfriend James at Glastonbury festival.

Made in Dagenham star Jaime and James already share a son Raymond, four, together after they announced the news they were expecting in September 2015.

The thoughtful festival proposal comes after Jaime discovered she was pregnant shortly after Glastonbury in 2015.

Jaime previously revealed that while pregnant with her son, she took a hypnobirthing program recommended by her boyfriend Kate Moss.

Talking to Hello! magazine, Jaime revealed: “Right now I’m working on Dr. Gowri Motha. Kate (Moss) and a few others told me how the method makes such a huge difference.

‘The approach to birth is chilled – there is no fear and anxiety and no drugs. I am very into meditation and control.

“I’m just about to start the hypnobirthing program and trying to decide how I’m going to do it. I may even have the baby at home. We’ll see how things progress,” she revealed.