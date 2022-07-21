Jailed UFC star Cain Velasquez’s legal ordeal continues as letter of support from Dana White emerges

The lead attorney for former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has filed a 246-page petition requesting the release of the MMA legend from prison, according to documents obtained by MMA junkie.

The 39-year-old was arrested in February after the shooting of an unintentional victim led to a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Velasquez has been released on bail twice since he was in prison following the incident in which the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the document, the shooting took place after the Mexican-American heavyweight learned that his four-year-old son had been sexually assaulted “hundreds of times by Aguirre “Harry” Goularte over the course of two years while he was at daycare.

New court documents reveal Cain Velasquez (left) allegedly assaulted Harry Goularte (right) after bumping into Goularte while free on multiple charges

Velasquez and his family reported Goularte’s alleged crimes to the police and he was promptly arrested. He is currently out on bail.

However, the documents show that the shooting incident took place after Velasquez saw Goularte walking free after his arrest, assuming he would be in jail.

According to the documents, Velasquez’s lead attorney, Mark Geragos, wrote to the Sixth District Court of Appeal in San Jose saying, “Mr. Velasquez, as parent and guardian of the minor victim, was not notified of Goularte’s release.

“Three days later, on February 28, 2022, Mr. Velasquez and his wife were shocked to accidentally run into Goularte and his mother in the community; Mr Velasquez allegedly had an altercation with Goularte and others in his vehicle, leading to Mr Velasquez’s arrest and the immediate charges against him.”

The document also provides some additional information about Velasquez’s defense arguments in support of the fighter’s bail, including that the presiding judge has not considered less restrictive alternatives during previous hearings, and that the continued Incarceration of Velasquez ‘is contrary to due process’. .

Cain Velasquez defeated heavyweight rival Junior Dos Santos in his 2013 UFC first

During the ordeal, UFC President Dana White was one of Velasquez’s most outspoken supporters.

Less than a week after Cain was taken into custody following the shooting, White wrote an impassioned letter in support of his former champion that was included as part of the appeals court’s aforementioned petition.

It read, “I am writing this reference with full knowledge of Cain Velasquez’s current charges of attempted murder and assault. I was stunned when I learned of these charges against him, because they don’t fit at all with the man I was proud to say was a two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

“I have known Mr. Velasquez for over 15 years and during his time as an active athlete with UFC, he represented our company with dignity and always treated others with respect. He was a model example of how a professional athlete should behave and projected a positive image on the UFC fan base.

‘Mr. Velasquez was extremely professional and went out of his way to connect with our fans and promote the sport of mixed martial arts – not only as an entertainment product, but also as a character – building discipline.

UFC President Dana White went on behalf of Velasquez. appealed to the Santa Clara Superior Court

“As a Mexican American, Mr. Velasquez was proud of his heritage and never missed an opportunity to visit Mexico on behalf of our company and show his gratitude to the Mexican fans for their support.

“People who know him best describe him as a humble, gentle man who was deeply devoted to his family, which included his wife and two children.

“If given the chance, I’m sure Mr. Velasquez would love nothing more than to return to his family and continue to make a positive impact on his community.

“I sincerely request that you bear this in mind when pronouncing the next steps in this process regarding Mr. Velasquez.”

Velasquez will return to court on August 5 for a hearing, followed by a plea hearing on August 19.

If convicted of the charges against him, the former UFC star could face up to 20 years in prison.