Jailed tennis ace Boris Becker could be deported once served two-and-a-half years for hiding £2.5m

Imprisoned tennis champion Boris Becker could be deported once he is released, the interior ministry has confirmed.

The 54-year-old is currently serving two and a half years for hiding £2.5 million in assets and loans in an attempt to pay off his debt.

The German has been found to be eligible for deportation once he’s served his sentence, as is the case for any foreigner convicted of a crime in the UK, meaning he’s unlikely to relinquish his role as an expert on the British television will resume.

Former German tennis star Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London on April 29 for sentencing

The three-time Wimbledon champion and former world No. 1 has been transferred to HMP Huntercombe high-risk prison in Oxfordshire after initially being sent to Wandsworth Prison in April.

According to prison sources, he fills his time with table tennis and teaching sports science.

Once reportedly worth a massive £127 million, Becker is now considered completely broke.

His girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and his sons Noah, 28, and Elias, 22, visited him in prison earlier this month during the Wimbledon Championships.

Becker’s girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and his sons Noah, 28, and Elias, 22, visited him in prison earlier this month during the Wimbledon Championships

BBC pundit and fellow three-time Wimbledon winner John McEnroe, 63, said: “Boris is a friend of mine. This is just awful. I want to see him if I can and if he’s willing to see people.

“I just feel terrible. He’s one of the best players the game has ever played. He’s been through a lot for a long time. He kept telling me it’s going to be okay, it’s under control. That’s Boris.”

Mr. McEnroe was criticized for referencing his old friend and former rival on TV, as was Sue Barker.

The three-time Wimbledon champion and former world No. 1 has now been moved to HMP Huntercombe at risk prison in Oxfordshire, having initially been sent to Wandsworth Prison in April.

During the commentary, Mr. McEnroe said, “Boris, we love you. We miss you, man.”

Ms Barker, who last anchored the coverage for the BBC, added: “Indeed we do.”

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said: “Any foreign national who has been convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is eligible for deportation at the earliest opportunity.”