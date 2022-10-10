Jailed Putin critic Kara-Murza wins Council of Europe human rights prize

Imprisoned Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza is the winner of this year’s Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said Monday.

“It takes incredible courage in today’s Russia to stand up to the power present. Today, Mr. Kara-Murza demonstrates this courage from his prison cell,” said PACE President Tiny Kox.

Kara-Murza, who long bitterly criticized President Vladimir Putin, was jailed in April for denouncing the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and is now charged with high treason, which could put him in jail for two decades .

“The current Russian authorities have painted – without wanting to do so – the portrait of a true patriot. Vladimir Putin’s government considers such people traitors,” Kara-Murza’s wife Yevgeniya said, presenting the award on his behalf. received.

“Well, I couldn’t be more proud of my partner, my best friend, the father of my children.”

She read out a statement her husband had written acknowledging the prize from prison.

“With the onset of Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, he launched a war against the truth in our country,” said Vladimir Kara-Murza.

“In Vladimir Putin’s Russia, speaking the truth is considered a crime against the state.”

He said he dedicated the award to other political prisoners in Russia and that the money associated with it would go to a fund for their families.

The award is named after the former Czech dissident and playwright who became president of the Czech Republic after the fall of communism.

The award comes after Russian rights group Memorial co-winner this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

(AFP)