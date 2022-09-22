Jailed NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere is left unconscious after being punched in the head

Keith Raniere, the leader of the infamous sex cult NXIVM, was attacked by another inmate in his Arizona prison, leaving him unconscious and nauseous for a week.

Raniere, who is serving his first year of 120 years in prison, says he was attacked one morning by Maurice Withers as he walked to his table with his food and was given disciplinary action for “fighting” despite not fighting back.

Withers, 33, was put behind bars for sex trafficking crimes in Madison, Wisconsin, and punched Raniere in the face, leaving him with a black eye and nausea for a week, despite never having spoken to him before.

“I was given a disciplinary ticket for ‘fighting’ and my privileges were revoked and placed in segregation ‘pending investigation’, Raniere said, also claiming he is ‘not fighting back’ in the Sept. 6 affidavit.

He resides in a segregated unit, a housing unit that is secluded from the general population, and his lawyers claim he “should have been returned to his normal housing.”

Raniere believes prison is retaliating against him for appealing his conviction on allegations that the FBI framed him

Raniere has to spend hours in cells smeared with human feces, is housed with an intersex female prisoner according to his lawyers

While Raniere reportedly branded his female “slaves” with his initials in their public spaces, Withers reportedly has a tattoo that reads “Ain’t no money like hoe money,” prosecutors said.

The former NXIVM leader has reportedly been forced to spend hours in cells smeared with human feces, housed with an intersex female inmate, and allowed only one five-minute phone call a month, among other grievances.

“Currently, he is allowed one five-minute phone call a month, he is not allowed to have a razor, he has no access to legal resources and is given books ‘at the discretion of the staff,'” his lawyers say.

Raniere says he believes these measures and the disciplinary law “are retaliation for the recent publicity my case has received as a result of my efforts to challenge my conviction.”

He was convicted in 2019 on all charges of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and extortion with predicate charges including possession of child pornography, racketeering and identity theft.

His lawyer, Stacy Scheff, says the disciplinary law was eventually withdrawn, but also believes the prison warden knew Raniere was the victim, but is seeking revenge as Raniere is appealing his conviction.

A court sketch of Raniere in June 2019 when he was convicted of seven charges, including child pornography and sex trafficking

Victims of the cult told prosecutors how Raniere and other leaders branded them with a burning piece of metal

The cult leader’s legal team believes they have a chance to have his convictions overruled over the FBI’s alleged blunders and fabrications.

Their report points to alleged “abnormalities with the FBI search,” such as the unusual way agents gathered evidence in March 2018 from Raniere’s study at a house in Halfmoon, New York.

They claim that investigators ‘bypassed’ various parts of the house and ‘went straight to a study area where, under a desk, were the very first two pieces of evidence they collected: Canon’s digital camera and accompanying camera card’.

Those two items were “notably” the “only two digital pieces of evidence the government used to prove RICO’s child pornography and exploitation, which allegedly stemmed from a supposedly accidental discovery of photos 11 months later,” the report said.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, a former FBI cyber-forensics expert hired by Raniere’s lawyers believes botched proceedings, manipulation of evidence and even an apparent attempt to “frame” the cult leader for his conviction of child sex.

Richard Kiper, who trained the trainers of FBI cyberforensics experts before retiring in 2019, told DailyMail.com that the Canon camera was made in 2004, but the timestamps on some of the photos are from 2003.

Kiper also claimed that metadata on one of the photos shows it was manipulated in Adobe Photoshop.

The expert also told DailyMail.com that an FBI agent, Michael Lever, allegedly broke protocol by taking the camera and card from the evidence vault twice in September 2018 for a total of 24 days, before the Bureau completed its forensic analysis. performed.

NXIVM was funded in part by Seagram’s heiress Claire Bronfman, who, along with Raniere, was prosecuted and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hide and house illegal aliens for financial gain and to fraudulent use of identification in April 2019.

Her attorney, Duncan Levin, said evidence of FBI tampering was grounds for quashing all NXIVM convictions.

“Society cannot live in a world where law enforcement officers tamper with evidence,” he said.

“If these allegations are true, it means that all defendants in the case should drop all charges. There should be no possibility of a government takeover.’