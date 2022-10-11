Jailed Miss Hitler beauty queen Alice Cutter will be released early from prison in a matter of days

A neo-Nazi beauty queen who entered a Miss Hitler pageant and was jailed for being a member of the banned far-right group National Action has been granted parole and will be free in weeks.

Alice Cutter, now 25, who has served just 26 months of a three-year sentence, was up for parole in March and was told on Monday she would be released on licence.

She was jailed alongside other ‘diehard’ colleagues – her ex-partner Mark Jones and fellow group members Garry Jack and Connor Scothern in June 2020.

A Parole Board spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has directed the release of Alice Cutter following an oral hearing.

“The Parole Board’s decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner may represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

“A panel will carefully examine a wide range of evidence, including details of the original crime and any evidence of behavioral change, as well as examine the harm caused and the impact the crime has had on victims.

‘Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports leading up to an oral hearing.

‘Evidence from witnesses such as correctional services, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials who supervise the offender in prison, as well as the victim’s personal statements can be given during the hearing.

“It is standard for prisoners and witnesses to be questioned for a long time during the hearing, which often lasts a whole day or more. Parole review is done thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.

‘Trial release assessments are carried out thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.’

Cutter gave evidence during her parole hearing and is believed to have emphasized her exemplary behavior and progress in prison.

She will have to follow strict license conditions, including an exclusion zone, wear an electronic tag and abide by a curfew.

Cutter is currently kept in closed conditions at HMP New Hall, near the village of Flockton, West Yorkshire.

It once housed serial killer Rosemary West.

During her trial, prosecutors said Cutter, who joked about gassing synagogues and using a Jew’s head as a football, had been a ‘key spokesman’ in the organization and entered the competition to drive recruitment.

Cutter’s Nazi-admiring former partner Mark Jones was convicted of membership of a terrorist group following a trial in March 2020 alongside co-accused Garry Jack and Connor Scothern.

Sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court Judge Paul Farrer QC told Jones he had played ‘a significant role in the continuation of the organisation’ following its ban in December 2016.

Turning to Cutter, he said: ‘You have never had an organizational or leadership role’, but added that she was a ‘trusted confidante’ of one of the group’s leaders, as well as being in a ‘committed relationship’ with Jones.

Cutter is currently kept in closed conditions at HMP New Hall, near the village of Flockton, West Yorkshire

Far-right group National Action (NA), branded ‘racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic’ by then Home Secretary Amber Rudd, was banned in December 2016 after a series of rallies and incidents, including praise for the MP’s murder. Joe Cox.

Cutter, who entered the Miss Hitler beauty pageant as Miss Buchenwald – a reference to the Second World War death camp – had denied ever being a member, despite attending the group’s rallies where banners reading ‘Hitler was right’ were raised.

Jurors were also shown messages in which the waitress joked about gassing synagogues and using a Jew’s head as a football and exclaimed “Go to hell” after hearing about Cox’s murder.

Jones, a former member of the British National Party’s youth wing and a railway engineer, was described at the trial as a ‘leader and strategist’ who played a ‘prominent and active role’.

The 25-year-old, who was originally the group’s regional organizer in London, admitted posing for a photograph while delivering a Nazi-style salute and holding an NA flag in the Buchenwald execution chamber during a trip to Germany in 2016.

Prosecutors described Cutter and Jones, both of Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, as well as Jack and Scothern as ‘active’ gang members even after the ban.

Jack, 24, from Birmingham, had attended almost every meeting of NA’s Midlands sub-group.

He also had a previous conviction from before the group was banned for plastering Birmingham’s Aston University campus with NA’s racially charged stickers, some reading “Britain is ours, the rest must go.”

Scothern, 19, from Nottingham, was “regarded as future leadership material” and had distributed almost 1,500 stickers calling for a “final solution” – referring to the Nazi genocide of Jews.

Cutter was jailed for three years, while Jones was jailed for five and a half years.

Jack was jailed for four-and-a-half years and Scothern was given an 18-month prison sentence.

Ahead of the sentencing, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill QC, described NA members as ‘diehards’ who ‘hare back to the time of not just antisemitism but the Holocaust, the Third Reich in Germany’.