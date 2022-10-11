Jailed Kashmir pro-freedom leader dies in police custody

NEW DELHI (AP) – Altaf Ahmad Shah, a prominent Kashmir politician who for decades challenged India’s rule over the disputed region and spent the past five years in prison by Indian authorities, has died while in custody, his officials said. family Tuesday. He was 66.

Shah was arrested in 2017 by Indian authorities in a “terrorist financing case” and was held in New Delhi’s Tihar Prison, where he was diagnosed with kidney cancer in September. After repeated family appeals to senior government officials, including a letter to Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, the imprisoned leader was transferred for treatment to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, where he died Monday night.

Tihar prison officials did not immediately comment on Shah’s death.

Shah is the fourth separatist leader from Indian-controlled Kashmir to have been killed in police custody in the past three years. He was part of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, an anti-Indian political group, and one of the staunchest supporters of the demands for Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan.

Last year, Shah’s father-in-law and the region’s most staunch anti-India leader said, Syed Ali Geelan91, died at his home in Srinagar after nearly 10 years of house arrest. Earlier in 2021, separatist leader Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai78, died due to multiple ailments while in prison.

India has arrested thousands of Kashmiris under strict laws imposed when an armed insurgency broke out seeking the region’s independence or its merger with Pakistan, which controls another part of the territory. According to human rights groups, India has used the law to suppress dissent and circumvent the justice system, undermining accountability, transparency and respect for human rights.

India views the armed insurgency as a proxy war by Pakistan and considers it state-sponsored terrorism. Most Muslim Kashmiris view it as a legitimate freedom struggle and support the rebels’ goal of uniting the divided area, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Shah’s daughter Ruwa Shah tweeted about her father’s condition on Sept. 21, saying he needed a “good hospital” instead of the prison’s ICU. In a letter to the Delhi High Court, she also asked for her father’s bail due to his ill health.

Shah was first transferred to the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, according to Ruwa, who said the health center did not treat cancer patients. He was later transferred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, India’s premier health facility, after an intervention by the Delhi High Court.

“This has always been his main concern since he was in prison, that he will die as a prisoner,” Ruwa told Indian news website The Quint last week.

In August 2019, when India took Kashmir’s semi-autonomy, Indian authorities have cracked down on the group’s leaders, detaining dozens of them and barring them from leading public protests.

