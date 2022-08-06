Jailed former UFC champion Cain Velasquez ‘pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Former UFC heavyweight Cain Velazquez reportedly pleaded not guilty to attempted murder on Friday.

The 40-year-old was arrested in February and is charged with attempted murder and other gun-related charges.

Velasquez has been denied bail on three separate occasions since he was in prison following the incident in which the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He chased a pickup truck carrying Harry Goularte, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old relative, through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck for an 11-mile (18-kilometer) stretch. ride. high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Velasquez fired a .40-caliber handgun at the vehicle several times, injuring Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Velasquez has now pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to ESPN, and a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

His attorney Mark Geragos could reportedly get witnesses to testify, but if the case is not dropped by then, the case will go to trial.

The process could begin before the end of the year.

Geragos told ESPN the prosecutor will not call Goularte to testify at the hearing or trial.

The lawyer called it “nonsense” as he claimed that Goularte is the victim of the only charge that could land Velasquez in prison for life, which is attempted murder.

A motion hearing will be held on August 29 to discuss whether Goularte will not testify against Velasquez.

“They are desperately trying to run from the fact that the system has failed Cain,” Geragos told ESPN.

“They don’t want to go into that. They want to try a case that is separate from reality.’

According to documents obtained by MMA junkie in July, the shooting took place after the Mexican-American heavyweight learned that his relative had been sexually assaulted by Goularte “hundreds of times over the course of two years while he was at a nursery owned by Goularte’s mother.”

The relative, who is under 10, told police on Feb. 24 that Goularte took them to the nursery’s bathroom and touched their genitals, according to a court document.

They said Goularte had said not to tell anyone what happened and that this situation could have happened “100 times.”

Goularte pleaded guilty to his charges in June and is scheduled for a new trial date on September 20.

He was released without bail on February 25.