Jai Opetaia: World champion Aussie boxer slammed by magistrate after nightclub arrest

Magistrate says he acted ‘horrible’, calling his attitude ‘disgraceful’

Australian boxing champion Jai Opetaia has been charged by a magistrate for aggressive behavior towards police and urinating in his cell after being arrested at a Sydney nightclub.

Opetaia faced the Downing Center Local Court in Sydney on Wednesday, which was charged with staying near a licensed property after being barred, acting in an offensive manner in a public place and using abusive language in a public place. .

The 27-year-old undefeated IBF champion became aggressive and refused to answer police questions, with court documents showing that he started banging on his cell door, urinated in his dock and verbally abusive to officers after his recent arrest.

Australian boxing world champion Jai Opetaia pictured before his world title fight in July. In August, the boxing champion in Sydney was arrested in a nightclub – he was in court on Wednesday

Opetaia pictured in his world title fight against Latvian champion Mairis Briedis in July. Opetaia won the match and became the IBF cruiserweight world champion

The charges relate to a night out in Sydney on August 14, where the boxer and a friend attempted to enter the Home Nightclub on Cockle Bay Wharf.

The couple made their way to the exit to the property, where the guard denied them entry and instructed them to use the correct entrance.

They then approached the guard, prompting five men to grab Opetaia and lead them away.

Opetaia was asked to leave after arguing with guards, but he remained in the area.

The boxing champion was stopped by two guards until police arrived and handcuffed him.

Opetaia (pictured in his IBF title fight) was stopped by two guards at a Sydney nightclub until police arrived and handcuffed him

Opetaia became aggressive towards the police, loudly saying ‘f**k you’ to the officers who gave him a final warning and told him he was being admitted.

“You damn idiots, I’ve been arrested here…for nothing,” Opetaia said, according to court documents.

He yelled the word “nothing” in the face of an officer from very close range before yelling “for God’s sake” and “f**k you” at the officers.

“You’re a dumb four-eyed piece of shit,” he told one of the police officers.

The talented boxer was taken to the Day Street Police Station and charged with staying near a licensed property after being barred, acting in an offensive manner in a public place and using offensive language in a public place.

Opetaia (pictured in his IBF title fight) has been charged by a magistrate for aggressive behavior towards police and urinating in his cell after his arrest at a Sydney nightclub

Opetaia appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday and attorney Jason Murakami pleaded guilty on his behalf.

Mr Murakami asked Magistrate Daniel Covington to consider ‘exercising discretion’ as Opetaia had pleaded guilty, had no criminal record and objective seriousness was low.

He told the court that Opetaia had not consumed alcohol “all his life” and then drank and “is in court.”

Murakami said his client was very remorseful and worried more about his bad behavior than his sports career.

Mr Covington said Opetaia acted “horribly”.

The Australian boxing champion (pictured winning the IBF title) was aggressive towards police, yelling ‘f*** off’ repeatedly at officers on the scene

“The police have the right to do their job without being treated that way,” the magistrate said.

“What worries me is your attitude towards the police… it’s absolutely disgraceful the way you’ve behaved.”

The magistrate said the former Olympian’s behavior reflected “very bad” on him and told him to “seriously reconsider” drinking alcohol.

He did not sentence Opetaia, but put him on parole for 24 months.

“I hope you never behave that way to the police again,” he said.

Opetaia (pictured with Australian boxing and rugby legend Paul Gallen) was not convicted by the magistrate, but was given a 24-month parole.

Opetaia sensationally won the IBF cruiserweight world title on the Gold Coast in July against Latvian champion Mairis Briedis. What made the win all the more impressive was that he did it with a seriously broken jaw.

He also represented Australia at the 2012 Olympics and the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

When Opetaia qualified for the 2012 Olympics, he was just 16 and became the youngest Australian Olympic boxer ever.