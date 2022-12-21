Jaguars, Jets kick off Week 16 still in the playoff chase

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 16 for the second season in a row.

Both teams have come a long way since the last meeting.

This year, the Jaguars (6-8) and Jets (7-7) are in the middle of a playoff race in a confused AFC, so there’s plenty at stake on Thursday night.

The resurgent Jaguars are one game behind the Titans in the AFC South. The Jets are one game behind the Dolphins and Chargers for a wild card spot.

Lawrence and Wilson were the 1-2 picks in the 2021 draft. While Lawrence was excellent last month, Wilson only starts because Mike White is injured. He beat Lawrence in a 26-21 home win on December 26, 2021.

“I’m not playing Zach, I’m playing the Jets defense,” said Lawrence. “It’s annoying when people always compare it to that, because that’s not the point. That’s not how the game should be played. You just do what it takes to win the game.”

That Jets defense is quite a challenge for Lawrence and the Jags. New York is ranked No. 3 overall, and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner leads a secondary that allows only 193.9 yards per game.

After an impressive comeback win against Dallas, the Jaguars are 1 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Home teams have lost five of their last seven games on Thursday Picks. Pro Picks leans slightly towards Jacksonville.

JAGUARS, 19-16

Buffalo (minus 8 1/2) in Chicago

The Bears’ only hope is to use the NFL’s top offense to control the clock and sideline Josh Allen and Buffalo playmakers for at least 40 minutes.

BEST BET: ACCOUNTS, 32-17

Philadelphia (plus 4 1/2) in Dallas

Minshew mania! Needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed, the Eagles (13-1) will turn to Gardner Minshew if Jalen Hurts is unable to play due to a sprained shoulder. Minshew can prove that Cowboys star Micah Parsons was right when he credited the system for Hurts’ success.

UP SET SPECIAL: EAGLES, 26-23

New York Giants (plus 3 1/2) in Minnesota

After the biggest comeback in NFL history, the Vikings (11-3) somehow win with the league’s lowest-ranked defense. The Giants (8-5-1) need big games from Saquon Barkley and Kayvon Thibodeaux to win along the way.

VIKINGS, 27-20

New Orleans (plus 2 1/2) in Cleveland

The Browns (6-8) are 2-1 with Deshaun Watson and still have a shot at a winning season. The Saints (5-9) still have a chance to win the terrible NFC South.

BROWN, 24-20

Detroit (minus 2 1/2) in Carolina

Jared Goff and the Lions (7-7) score after a 1-6 start. The Panthers (5-9) can still catch the Buccaneers, but must find a way to stop Detroit’s high-flying offense.

LIONS, 23-16

Cincinnati (minus 3 1/2) in New England

Joe Burrow and the Bengals (10-4) roll with six straight wins after Tom Brady and the Buccaneers give them a win. The Patriots (7-7) gave away a game to the Raiders, diminishing their playoff hopes.

BENGAL, 27-17

Houston (plus 4 1/2) in Tennessee

Lovie Smith lets the Texans (1-12-1) stay close. The Titans (7-7) are in danger of losing the division after losing four in a row.

TITANS, 26-13

Seattle (plus 10) in Kansas City

The Seahawks (7-7) have lost four of five and are fading into the wild card race. The Chiefs (11-3) needed overtime to beat humble Houston and fight for the AFC No. 1 spot. Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s No. 1 offense against the league’s 29th defense is a mismatch.

HEAD, 27-20

Atlanta (plus 7 1/2) in Baltimore

The Ravens (9-5) desperately need Lamar Jackson to return. The Falcons (5-9) need the season to finish.

Ravens, 22-16

Washington (plus 7 1/2) in San Francisco

Brock Purdy may never lose with the 49ers (10-4) stacked around him and doggedly defensive. According to coach Ron Rivera, Taylor Heinicke could be benched for the Commanders this week (7-6-1).

49ERS, 24-17

Las Vegas (plus 2 1/2) in Pittsburgh

The Steelers (6-8) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” without Franco Harris after the Hall of Fame running back passed away this week, just days before the team retires his number 32. The Raiders (6-8) are aiming for their fifth victory in six games.

RAIDERS, 23-21

Tampa Bay (minus 6 1/2) in Arizona

The Buccaneers (6-8) lost to PJ Walker, Jacoby Brissett, Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky. Whether it’s Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley starting for the Cardinals (4-10), the Bucs aren’t good enough to beat anyone with a touchdown.

BUCCANEERS 20-17

Green Bay (plus 4 1/2) in Miami

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (6-8) need to win and get a lot of help to make the playoffs. Tua Tagovailoa has to get the Dolphins (8-6) back on track after three consecutive losses.

DOLPHINS, 24-23

Denver (minus 2 1/2) at Los Angeles Rams

A pair of 4-10 teams that few would have thought would have terrible seasons.

BRONZE, 20-17

Los Angeles Chargers (minus 3 1/2) at Indianapolis

The Chargers (8-6) make a playoff push. The Colts (4-9-1) already had a nightmarish season before taking a 33-0 lead last week.

CHARGERS, 24-20

RECORD 2022

Last week: Straight up: 12-4 Against spread: 7-8-1.

Season: Straight Up: 137-86. Against Spread: 113-105-5.

Thursday: Straight Up: 11-6. Against Spread: 7-10.

Monday: Straight Up: 9-7. Against Spread: 7-9.

Best bet: Straight up: 8-7. Against Spread: 8-7.

Oversteer Special: Straight Up: 5-10. Against Spread: 7-7-1.

