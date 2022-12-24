Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, tied for the team’s lead with five sacks, has been out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg at the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, a day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results.

“I am disappointed not to be able to finish the season on the field with my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth, but I am proud of the work we have done as a team to enable ourselves to play meaningful football at this point in the season,” Smoot wrote.

If the Jaguars (7-8) win their final two games, they would make the postseason for the first time since Smoot’s rookie year in 2017.

Smoot added that he plans to move forward with the team. He also thanked fans for “all the support and messages I’ve received over the last 24 hours.”

The injury could prove costly for Smoot, who is expected to be sidelined for about eight or nine months while rehabbing. The sixth-year pro is in the final year of a two-year, $10 million contract he signed to stay in Jacksonville.

Smoot has 123 tackles, including 22 1/2 sacks, in 87 career games. He has fired at least five in each of the past four years, most of them as role players. He had 21 tackles and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games this season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL