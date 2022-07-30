Jaguars cut kicker Mevis after attempt hit former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder

Jaguars kicker Andrew Mevis has been clipped into training camp for just a week after a string of badly missed kicks – including one that hit 75-year-old former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo in the shoulder.

While Campo, who works for a local sports talk radio station, is doing just fine and seemed happy about the accidentMevis’ burgeoning NFL career is currently in worse shape.

The rookie went undraft in this year’s draft and reportedly struggled through the first four days of training camp.

Mevis was signed by the Jaguars as an unwritten free agent before quickly erupting

He may have another shot in the league, though, as he was near the top of pre-draft kicker rankings, scoring 87 percent of his kicks in his only season at Iowa State.

However, that opportunity will not arise in Jacksonville. He has been replaced by journeyman kicker Elliot Fry, who played briefly for the Bengals and Chiefs last season, to compete with Ryan Santoso for the runway.

Mevis’ battle of Campo adds to the team’s bizarre history with kickers and punters.

Campo was seemingly a good ghost about getting hit by Mevis’ kick in the Jaguars camp

Former Jag Josh Lambo accused short-lived coach Urban Meyer of kick him in the legand punter Chris Hanson ended his season in 2003 when he accidentally hit his leg with an axe.

Just a year earlier, Hanson and kicker Jaret Holmes had been badly burned when a fondue pot fell over at Hanson’s home.

Both suffered serious burns, but recovered from the accident.