Jaelene Daniels misses North Carolina Courage’s game after REFUSING to wear a Pride jersey

Jaelene Daniels declined to play for North Carolina Courage Friday in the NWSL game against Washington Spirt because of her Christian faith because her team wore a Pride jersey.

The Courage held its first-ever Pride Night on Friday around the game, but a spokesperson for the team told WRAL-TV in North Carolina that Daniels had chosen not to participate.

“Jaelene will not be on the list tonight as she has made the decision not to wear our Pride jersey,” the spokesperson said. “While we are disappointed with her choice, we respect her right to make that decision herself.

“We’re excited to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community tonight with our fans, players and staff and look forward to hosting our first-ever Pride Festival before kick-off.”

It is not the first time Daniels has refused to play in matches used to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2017, she declined an appeal to the United States for a match that would have featured rainbow colors on the shirt.

And in 2015, after same-sex marriage was legalized in the United States, she tweeted, “This world is getting further and further away from God… All believers can do is keep on praying.”

Controversy arose when she signed for the off-season football season Courage last December, and Daniels responded with a statement: “I remain committed to my faith and my desire for people to know that my love for them is not based on their belief system or sexuality.” .

“I pray and firmly believe that my teammates know how much I cherish, respect and love them.”

The Courage also apologized to the supporters. In response to the recent news that Jaelene Daniels has stepped down, we as a club recognize the impact this announcement has on our community.

“Over the past few days, we have been reading your messages and thinking about our actions. We are deeply sorry for everyone we have hurt, especially those within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The decision to re-sign Jaelene was not taken lightly and involved important talks between the organization’s leadership and Jaelene. The priority reflected in those conversations is the safety of our players and maintaining an inclusive, respectful space for the entire team.”