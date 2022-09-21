Jaden Smith puts on a typically quirky display in a patterned jacket

Jaden Smith put on a typically quirky display when he dined with his girlfriend Sab Zada ​​at Nobu, Malibu, on Tuesday night.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son, 24, wore a patterned blue jacket and unusual scarf as he stepped out with his love.

He completed his outfit with light gray low-waisted jeans and chunky white trainers as he got into a waiting car after dinner.

Meanwhile, Sab, 22, showed off her gorgeous figure in a multicolored pastel combination as she stepped outside.

She wore her pink locks in a poker straight style and opted for bronzed makeup while carrying a stylish white leather handbag.

The pair held each other sweetly as they left the chic eatery with a group of friends.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in September 2020 after they were seen holding hands after a movie night in LA.

Since then, the handsome duo have been seen enjoying outings in Los Angeles together, with the pair never officially confirming their romantic status.

Then in February of this year, they were spotted on a romantic date at Disneyland for Valentine’s Day.

Smith recently ended a long run of shows as an opener for his friend and collaborator Justin Bieber.

The concerts took place as part of the 28-year-old hitmaker’s Justice World Tour.

The series of shows was originally set to start in 2020, although it was postponed many times in response to the onset of the global pandemic.

Bieber’s tour finally kicked off last February with a show at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena.

Smith served alongside singers ¿Teo? and Eddie Benjamin as two of the singer’s opening acts.

Smith previously spoke about taking a break from his music career during an interview with Complexwhere she noted that he intended to step back from the music industry.

“I just keep jumping around. I’ve been here for two years with this alternative sound, which has never happened before… But I think I probably won’t be releasing music for a while,” she said.

He then let his musical prospects hang in the air, noting that he had accepted the idea of ​​an open future.

‘I don’t know. I think we will see. I don’t know how it will work. I really only do it one day at a time, I just figure it out,” he said.