Jaden Martinovich, teenage son of Aerobics Oz Style star, charged with murder after death of teen

A teenager who allegedly stabbed another teenager has now been charged with murder after the boy died in hospital.

Jaden Martinovich, 18 whose mother is former Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich, was previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the 17-year-old boy following an incident on Bourke St in North Perth at around 9:30 pm on August 27.

That charge was upgraded to murder after the boy died.

Martinovich was released on bail and was released from Hakea Prison last Wednesday – after being incarcerated for 48 hours.

He had appeared at the Perth Magistrates Court via an audiovisual link, where he was represented in court by his parents Kelly and Levi Martinovich.

Jaden Martinovich (left) with his mother Kelly (right), who supported her son in court last week. Ms. Martinovich is an aerobics star of the 80s and 90s who was featured on the TV show Aerobics Oz Style

Ms. Martinovich is an aerobics star of the 80s and 90s who was featured in the hit TV show Aerobics Oz Style, which ran over 6,000 episodes on Channel 10 for 23 years until 2005.

She is described in a fitness publication as ‘Australia’s leading personal trainer’.

It is not suggested that Ms. Martinovich is in any way connected to the alleged crime.

Prosecutors allege that on the night of the alleged incident, police have dashcam audio from Martinovich’s car, where he is accused of purchasing a bag of sea salt on the pretext that it was the drug meth, The West Australian reported.

Martinovich reportedly arranged a drug deal with the victim on social media before driving to a parking lot near Bourke St with two teenage friends.

Police prosecutors will, after a brief conversation, claim that the victim got into his car and drove away while his two associates were still inside.

Martinovich would then have chased the car, opened the driver’s door and told the victim to ‘get out’.

Martinovich was given a strict $25,000 bail and a $100,000 bond after a court appearance last week

Ms Martinovich was at Perth Magistrates Court last week to support her son with the teen’s father, Levi

He then allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old boy in the heart.

Magistrate Richard Huston said in court that he would not renew the suppression order to keep his name a secret, because there was “no legal basis” to hide Martinovich’s identity.

However, he extended the repression order to prevent the publication of the victim’s identity, which he said he did out of respect for his loved ones.