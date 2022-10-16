Jaden Martinovich is beaten in Hakea Prison while on remand for alleged murder of teenage boy

His lawyers argued that he acted in self-defense during an alleged carjacking

A former TV star’s teenage son remains in hospital after being brutally raped in an alleged botched drug deal in Western Australia’s ‘toughest prison’.

Jaden Martinovich, 18, was beaten by an inmate at Perth’s maximum security Hakea prison.

It is understood he was taken to Perth’s Fiona Stanley Hospital in a serious condition at 3.30pm on Friday.

His condition has since improved to stable.

Martinovich allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old through the heart during the botched deal in a north Perth car park at 10am. 21.30 on 27 August.

It is alleged that he had pretended that a ziplock bag full of salt was methamphetamine during the evening deal.

Jaden Martinovich, 18, has been injured after a prison bashing and hospitalized. It is alleged that he fatally stabbed a 17-year-old boy during a drug deal gone wrong

Martinovich was reportedly seriously injured in Western Australia’s Hakea maximum security prison (above)

Police claim dashcam footage collected from Mr Martinovich’s own car captured him saying: ‘I’m going to sleep like a baby tonight knowing I’ve plunged a knife into some c***’s vital organs’ .

‘It’s great, love doing it.’

Martinovich, whose mother is former Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich, was charged with grievous bodily harm two days after the alleged incident, but the charge was upgraded to murder following the death of his alleged victim.

Martinovich (above with his mother, former TV star Kelly Martinovich) claimed he acted in self-defense during an alleged botched drug deal in which a 17-year-old was killed

Martinovich faced the upgraded charge at Northbridge Magistrates Court during the brief hearing the day after the 17-year-old died, but did not enter a plea.

Through his lawyer, he insisted instead that he had acted in self-defense during an attempted carjacking.

Martinovich allegedly arranged a drug deal with the victim on social media before driving to a car park near Bourke St with two teenagers.

Police prosecutors will allege after a brief conversation that the 17-year-old got into Mr Martinovich’s car and tried to drive away while his two associates were still inside.

Prosecutors claim police have dashcam audio from Martinovich’s car the night of the alleged incident, in which he is accused of buying a bag of sea salt under the pretense of meth (pictured, left, with his mother Kelly)

Sir. Martinovich then reportedly pursued the car, opened the driver’s door and told the 17-year-old to ‘get out, I’ve got a knife’.

He then allegedly stabbed the victim through the heart with a knife.

Parents Mrs. Martinovich and Levi Martinovich declined to speak to the press as they left court for a waiting SUV in September.

Martinovich had been granted bail before his charge of grievous bodily harm was upgraded to murder after he posted $25,000 bail and his parents posted $100,000 bail.

Mrs Martinovich was in Perth Magistrates Court last month to support her son with the teenager’s father Levi

Martinovich, 18, had previously been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the 17-year-old boy following an incident on Bourke St in North Perth about 10am. 21.30 on August 27, but the charge has since been upgraded to murder

Heartbroken family friends of the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, paid tribute to him after his death.

‘My little brother, you got wings today and showed us that nothing is forever, we will all miss you until the end of time, you were and still are such an important person in everyone’s life,’ wrote one on social media.

‘God has chosen you to be (a) angel to watch over all your brothers and sisters and I’m sorry it happened this way but you will be missed by all you left such a (one) influence on everyone you met.’

Martinovich’s mother is an aerobics star of the 1980s and 90s who featured in the popular TV show Aerobics Oz Style, which ran for more than 6,000 episodes on Channel 10 for 23 years until 2005.

It is not suggested that Ms. Martinovich is in any way connected to the alleged crime.