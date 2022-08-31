Jaden Martinovicch charged with stabbing Perth teen in alleged drug deal: son of TV Aerobics star

He is the son of Kelly Martinovich – a TV aerobics star of the 80s and 90s

Martinovich allegedly stabbed the teenager in the heart in a failed drug deal

He is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy in North Perth on Saturday

Pictured: Jaden Anthony Martinovich, 18

The teenage son of the TV star accused of stabbing a 17-year-old in the heart in a drug deal that has ended has failed in his attempt to keep his identity suppressed as the alleged victim is in a critical condition that is likely will not survive.

Jaden Anthony Martinovich, 18, was released on bail and was released from Hakea Prison on Wednesday – after serving the past 48 hours in jail – charged with stabbing a young man who had caused serious injuries in North Perth after the two reportedly struggled over a knife.

Martinovich appeared before the Perth Magistrates Court for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, where he was supported in court by his parents Kelly and Levi Martinovich.

Mrs Martinovich is an aerobics star of the 80s and 90s who was featured on the hit TV show Aerobics Oz Style, which ran over 6000 episodes on Channel 10 for 23 years until 2005.

She is described in a fitness publication as ‘Australia’s leading personal trainer’.

Prosecutors allege that on the night of the alleged incident, police have dashcam audio from Martinovich’s car, where he was accused of purchasing a bag of sea salt under the pretense that it was the drug meth. The Western Australian reported.

‘Tonight I’m going to sleep like a baby, knowing I’ve stabbed a knife into the vital organs of some c…. That’s great, please do,” said the police, Martinovich says in the recordings.

Jaden’s mother Kelly Martinovich (right) who supported her son in court is an 80s and 90s aerobics star who appeared on the television show Aerobics Oz Style

Jaden Martinovich (pictured), accused of stabbing a 17-year-old after a drug deal gone wrong

Martinovich reportedly arranged a drug deal with the victim on social media before driving to a parking lot near Bourke St with two teenage friends.

Police prosecutors will, after a brief conversation, claim that the victim got into his car and drove away while his two associates were still inside.

Martinovich would then have chased the car, opened the driver’s door and told the victim to ‘get out’.

He then allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old boy in the heart.

Kelly Martinovich starred in Aerobics Oz Style and was on TV for 20 years

Ms Martinovich has been described in a fitness publication as ‘Australia’s leading personal trainer’

Martinovich was given a strict bail with $25,000 as bail and a $100,000 bond.

Magistrate Richard Huston said in court that he would not renew the suppression order to keep his name a secret, because there was “no legal basis” to hide Martinovich’s identity.

However, he extended the repression order to prevent the publication of the victim’s identity, which he said he did out of respect for his loved ones.

The case will return to court on September 14.